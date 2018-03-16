Emmanuel Macron will press Angela Merkel to reignite plans to overhaul the eurozone at a bilateral meeting on Friday, as concerns grow in Paris over Berlin’s commitment to meaningful reforms.

The French president will convey his “determination” to put together an ambitious road map for the single currency area when he hosts a two-hour meeting and dinner with the German chancellor at the Elysée Palace, French aides said.

Mr Macron will use the encounter to test Ms Merkel’s ability to push through reforms after months of painful coalition negotiations with the Social Democrats following a lacklustre performance by her centre-right CDU party in general elections in September.

Since his election last year, Mr Macron has invested political capital on plans to boost EU military, economic, fiscal and trade policies, insisting in a landmark speech at the Sorbonne university in September that the bloc had to “protect” European citizens from unfair trade practices, terrorism and financial crises.

He has achieved some success in defence and trade, and spurred a Franco-German initiative to tax US tech giants. But plans to strengthen monetary union through risk-sharing and building more firepower to stimulate eurozone growth were met with some resistance in Germany on the eve of elections. Now, with a grand coalition, or GroKo, in place in Berlin, Paris is growing impatient.

“Nothing could happen before GroKo. But on the German side, I think they’ve now understood they would have to give something,” a French diplomat said, raising the possibility of “a Franco-German crisis” if they did not.

“If what comes out of all this is just that we are going to wait before anything happens, it’s not going to be enough,” the aide said.

Meeting his newly appointed German counterpart Olaf Scholz on Friday, French finance minister Bruno Le Maire cited a line from the film Casablanca to salute “the beginning of a beautiful friendship”. But he admitted the two were out of sync on many “technical but far-reaching difficulties” on topics including fiscal convergence and banking union.

“Friendship is also about acknowledging divergences,” he told reporters after the meeting.

However, Mr Scholz made encouraging noises, saying that Europe had to co-operate more to face the challenge of rising Asian powers. “And that won’t succeed if we just stick with what we have now,” he said. “We need to integrate further”.

Ms Merkel has broadly welcomed Mr Macron’s reform proposals, insisting that her grand coalition would deliver a “new dawn for Europe” in close co-operation with France. She told ZDF TV this week that she was “very pleased” that France was playing such an active role on the European stage.

But her conservative bloc remains highly resistant to any ideas that smack of the mutualising — or pooling — of debts, which they say will leave German taxpayers on the hook for losses in debtor countries.

German officials have been openly sceptical of the French president’s idea of a eurozone budget and finance minister. They have also insisted that other European countries do more to clean up their banks before the eurozone proceeds with banking union, particularly a deposit guarantee scheme.

Ms Merkel said in the ZDF interview that Germany would co-operate with the other eurozone members on “completing banking union”.

“But what we don’t want is to confuse liability and responsibility or to simply mutualise debts without becoming competitive. Nothing will change there,” she added.

Asked if she saw any danger in Mr Macron’s plans, she said the “main responsibility should lie with nation states”. “So banking union — yes, but before that you have to reduce banks’ risks at home. And that requires discussions.”

The most Germany has been willing to contemplate is a plan to transform the eurozone’s bailout fund into a European Monetary Fund. But Ms Merkel wants this to be under the control of national parliaments rather than EU institutions.

Germany has also been heartened by a joint initiative by eight small northern European countries, led by the Netherlands, who came out in opposition to Mr Macron’s proposed reforms of the eurozone, fearing they would lead to fiscal transfers.

Mark Rutte, the Dutch prime minister, went further on Friday, warning in Der Spiegel, the German news magazine, that Germany and France should not go it alone when it came to reforms of the single currency area.

He said the German and French governments could meet whenever they wanted, “but that doesn’t mean that we and other EU countries approve of what they agree on. We won’t simply nod it through.”