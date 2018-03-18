In politics, it is often said, it usually takes a decade to get a year’s work done, but sometimes one gets a decade’s work done in a year. Initiatives taken in India’s fight against corruption are equivalent to what would have been a decade’s work in normal times.

The most recent of these is the implementation of bankruptcy regulations which, for the first time, have real teeth. Since governments are often victims of regulatory capture and typically make decisions within the constraints of a five-year election cycle, these moves are bold and unprecedented. They are also controversial and risky.

Rent-seeking has long been standard practice for many Indian businesses. But the build-up of stressed banking assets, which has reached $180bn, is particularly alarming. India’s bad debt levels are the highest among the world’s largest economies. Data from the Reserve Bank of India data show that more than 17 per cent of total loans are stressed — that is, defaulted upon, restructured or made to companies experiencing intermittent difficulties making payments.

The current spate of bad debt is the byproduct of indiscriminate lending over the past decade. This banking mess is a blot on India’s otherwise vibrant corporate environment.

Because of the sheer number of cases, the stigma of impending bankruptcy seems to be disappearing for the corporate elite

In 2016, the government of Narendra Modi introduced a stringent “insolvency and bankruptcy code” under the auspices of the National Company Law Tribunal. This gives the court the right to suspend management and appoint independent insolvency professionals to take charge of defaulting companies and sell them to pay creditors. Errant tycoons, expecting settlements like those in the past (when banks took “haircuts” without the equity getting wiped out), were appalled.

The problem — fuelled by high-profile cases like that of the celebrity jeweller Nirav Modi, who last month was linked to an alleged $1.8bn bank fraud — is that the system finds it difficult to distinguish between weak management or malfeasance. The consequence is a guilty-until-proven-innocent mindset among officials.

This rigidly ideological stance is potentially self-defeating. The government has set unrealistic criteria for acquisitions, reducing the number of qualified bidders, making price discovery difficult and not maximising value for creditors. This is especially true in sectors such as steel, which have large systemic problems. For example, it is not clear that ArcelorMittal, the world’s largest steel company, will be allowed to bid for Essar Steel because of a minority stake it previously held in a bankrupt steel company.

Then there is decision-making stasis at banks, which prefer to go through the bankruptcy court process rather than quicker direct negotiation, lest they be accused of favouritism. And as cases go through liquidation courts, institutional capacity will be tested, leading to counter claims and further delays.

Two unintended consequences of the bankruptcy regulations are emerging. First, because of the sheer number of cases, the stigma of impending bankruptcy seems to be disappearing for the corporate elite.

Second, pressures for populist action as a form of “compensation” to the poor will increase. In the meantime, businesses are suffering collateral damage, as regular banking transactions come under scrutiny.

Non-bank finance companies are filling the space vacated by banks and are growing rapidly. This has meant high costs of capital for India’s small and medium enterprises and a slower investment cycle.

India’s quest for economic dynamism is intimately connected to the battle against corruption, and will be fought on various fronts. It must modernise its institutions and end the culture of cutting corners. Such wholesale change is possible, but it takes generations.

The writer is chairman of Dalmia Group Holdings