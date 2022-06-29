One of the most consistent rules in bridge is for defenders never to lead dummy’s long suit. It is almost always wrong.

Bidding

Dealer: South

N/S Game

North East South West — — 1H 2C 2D NB 3H NB 4H

West cashed ♣AK to which everyone followed. What should he do next?

On the bidding, East will hold neither A♠ nor K♦, and West’s trump holding will score one trick but there is nothing further within the suit to promote.

The only hope of scoring K♠ will be to prevent declarer from using dummy’s diamond suit for discards from his hand. To that end, West switched to 5♦. In this specific case, it turned out to be catastrophic to South’s chances.

Declarer won in dummy with J♦ and led a heart, taking the finesse when East followed low. West won, and continued with a second diamond. Declarer won in dummy with A♦, under which his K♦ fell and, now, he faced a choice between taking the spade finesse or trying to discard two spades on his diamonds. The former option offered a realistic hope but, when West turned up with K♠, South was down.

To make matters worse, only one other 4H contract failed on these cards, and the same defence was found. So, almost never lead dummy’s long suit and, if you do, be certain of your plan since 99 per cent of the time, such a play only aides your opponent.