Curbs on posted workers will not fix the EU labour market

Some stories are precision-engineered by highly skilled politicians to slot exquisitely into a wider narrative, no matter the distance of the relationship that they bear to reality. One such is the deal EU ministers struck late on Monday night to restrict the use of so-called posted workers — employees sent by companies from one EU country to another who can receive the wages and pay social security contributions of their home, not their host, state.

The drive was led by France, long suspicious of eastern European immigrants undercutting wages and working conditions. Emmanuel Macron, France’s president, whose commitment to free-market deregulation tends to stop at the border, assembled a group of richer western immigrant-importing countries who overcame the objections of labour exporters to the east. By limiting the length of time such workers could spend on postings, EU governments, in Mr Macron’s expansive description, fought back against a “betrayal of the European spirit”.

But only rhetorically was this a victory for employee rights and against the “social dumping” visited on rich countries by the alleged race to the bottom set off by globalisation. The idea that posted workers are a substantial contribution to weak real wage growth and poor working conditions in the western half of the EU does not stand up to the most cursory scrutiny.

Although the number of posted workers has risen in recent years, they are still only 0.9 per cent of the overall EU workforce — just 0.4 per cent of full-time equivalent employees given how short their postings tend to be. Only a third are sent from low-wage EU countries to richer ones. The ministerial energy that has been expended arguing about 0.1 per cent of the full-time equivalent EU workforce has been, to say the least, a touch disproportionate.

Perhaps most disingenuous of all is the pose struck by Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the UK Labour party, who has simultaneously professed a commitment to international worker solidarity and insisted that posted workers not be allowed to undermine the pay and conditions of employees in the UK.

Since Britain typically has no industry-wide wage agreements to be undercut and relatively low national insurance (social security) contributions, the incentive to post workers to the UK is small. Indeed, although they have occasionally sparked protests — the use of Italian and Portuguese construction workers touched off a wildcat strike at a Lincolnshire oil refinery in 2009 — there are only around 50,000 posted employees out of a UK workforce of 32m. Mr Corbyn is being either ignorant or disingenuous if he thinks they have a serious effect in holding down real wages.

These are days in which European and US politicians, rather than addressing real economic problems such as a lack of skills, poor infrastructure, weak technological progress — or, particularly in Mr Macron’s case, an economy riven with occupational cartels that harm innovation and efficiency — are required to pretend that globalisation is the villain and to come up with non-solutions to imagined problems.

If there is anyone who can pull off such effrontery with panache, even élan, it is the current occupant of the Élysée. One hopes Mr Macron can use such international flummery as political cover to introduce substantive domestic deregulation of protected professions. But no one should pretend that fiddling about with a minor feature of the small cross-border section of the EU labour market is in any sense a meaningful response to the problems of European wages that are too weak and European jobs that are too scarce.

