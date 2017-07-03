Daily briefing: Trump and Xi; Tesla car launch; Silicon Valley’s grip

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

Chinese president Xi Jinping acknowledged the recent cooling of the US-Chinese relationship, warning Donald Trump in a phone call of “negative factors” emerging in their bilateral relationship. Mr Trump phoned Mr Xi hours after Beijing lashed out at Washington for sending a US navy destroyer near a disputed island in the South China Sea.

Mr Xi’s message came after the White House made several moves that angered Beijing, including agreeing to a $1.4bn arms sale to Taiwan and imposing sanctions on a Chinese bank for doing business with North Korea. The US state department also named China among the world’s worst human trafficking offenders. China analysts view the developments as an end to the “honeymoon” period between Mr Xi and Mr Trump after the two leaders’ Mar-a-Lago summit in April.

The growing tensions between Beijing and Washington come just as the two leaders are about to meet up again at the G20 summit in Hamburg this week, where the FT’s Gideon Rachman points out that it is no longer clear if the world will look to the US for leadership. Meanwhile, Mr Xi will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin for the third time this year ahead of the summit. (FT, NYT, NPR)

In the news

MPs on chopping block French president Emmanuel Macron has pledged to slash the number of MPs, saying he will use a referendum to do so if necessary. His announcement came during his Versailles address, during which he also spoke of plans for constitutional changes that would speed up lawmaking, simplify voting and promote greater representation for smaller political parties. (FT)

Tesla car launch Tesla chief executive Elon Musk says the company’s Model 3 will hit the market on time, overcoming the company’s history of missing deadlines. Despite good news about the Model 3, which will be priced lower than previous models and designed to have wider market appeal, Tesla shares slid on Monday when the company confirmed its delivery numbers hit the lower end of its delivery goal. (FT, Electrek)

Unhappy taxpayers Protests and strikes marked India’s first full day back at work after Indian prime minister Narendra Modi rolled out a new goods and services tax Friday night. The new tax is designed to replace a jumble of local taxes with a single national sales tax, but many workers — some of whom have found themselves under the tax net for the first time — are struggling to adjust. (FT)

Nomura tries expansion again Nomura’s cuts to its European cash equities business last April signalled a retreat from a cherished part of Nomura’s brokerage business as part of a painful purchase of assets from the then-imploding Lehman Brothers. But though the cuts have led to Nomura’s strongest year of profits in a decade, it’s not yet clear whether Nomura will re-ascend to global powerhouse status or will still fall victim to a corporate culture unable to learn from its mistakes. (FT)

Qatar extension The Arab states accusing the tiny Gulf state of supporting terrorism have extended the deadline for Doha to comply with a list of demands, which include closing of Al Jazeera and removing Turkish troops. Qatar, which has been blockaded by the Saudi-led group for the past month, denies all charges. But the immensely wealthy Gulf nation is, so far, feeling little pain from the “siege of sorts”. (Reuters, NYT)

Tightening truck controls The International Energy Agency has called for countries to more tightly regulate road freight, which currently consumes about one in five barrels of oil per day. Heavy freight truck emissions are projected to nearly double, while emissions from light commercial vehicles are predicted to remain flat. (FT)

Total in Iran Iran is to sign its first major energy contract with a European oil company in more than a decade. A consortium led by France’s Total is in Tehran to ink the multibillion-dollar gas deal, which will develop part of the world’s largest gasfield, called South Pars. The agreement comes as Washington and Europe are increasingly at odds over Iran policy. (FT)

The day ahead

US independence day The US will celebrate the fourth of July. US stock markets closed early on Monday ahead of the federal holiday and will remain closed until Wednesday.

Xi and Putin Chinese President Xi Jinping is in Moscow meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin ahead of the G20 summit in Germany later this week. The two leaders have met more than 20 times since Mr Xi took power in 2012, and it is their third meeting this year.

Keep up with the important business, economic and political stories in the coming days with the FT’s Week Ahead.

What we’re reading

Silicon Valley’s grip Has Big Tech become the new Wall Street? Many investors believe certain tech stocks have reached a market top, not only because their valuations are so high, but also because of the prime target large tech companies have become in an increasingly bifurcated world. (FT)

Ethiopia as a manufacturing hub With help from significant Chinese investment, Ethiopia has experienced a China-style economic boom. For 10 years, annual economic growth has averaged 10 per cent in the east African nation that, once known for being a famine-blighted wasteland, has surpassed Kenya to become the biggest economy in east Africa. (FT)

German retail battle in the US Aldi, the German discount retailer, has planned a $3.4bn US expansion. German grocer Lidl recently opened its first US store. But this German influx comes at a time when the $700bn US grocery market is under siege. The price of food eaten at home has sunk for 18 months, and Amazon’s purchase of Whole Foods is expected to upend US food retail. (FT)

Could the left lose its mind? The US rightwing media ecosystem — from talk radio to Breitbart to Fox News — has long been in the news for its influence over Republican politics. But could the same effect happen on the US left? An emerging cast of left-leaning social media conspiracy theorists make the prospect deserving of serious attention. (The Atlantic)

Apple’s spaceship lands Lucy Kellaway is upbeat about world’s most expensive office building, Steve Job’s posthumous $5bn hurrah. While some shareholders may be disgruntled at the building’s price tag, “over the past two decades, three bad things have been happening with office design, and Apple Park puts all of them right”. (FT)

Video of the day

FT week ahead: G20 meets, Trump in Poland, US data Josh de la Mare highlights some of the big stories the FT is watching in the week ahead, with US president Donald Trump visiting Poland and then Germany for the G20 summit in Hamburg; the latest US economic data and minutes from the last Federal Reserve meeting; and Tokyo’s high-stakes election in Japan.