What is the special counsel’s role in the Trump-Russia probe?

Former Federal Bureau of Investigation director Robert Mueller has been appointed as special counsel to lead an independent investigation into claims of Russian ties to the Trump election campaign.

The US Department of Justice had come under significant pressure to respond to concerns about alleged political interference in its investigation after revelations about James Comey’s dismissal as FBI director by President Donald Trump last week.

The decision to launch a probe with an independent head intensifies pressure on the White House after Sean Spicer, press secretary, had said there was “frankly no need for a special prosecutor”.

The move, which took the White House by surprise, will give the DoJ more breathing space. But despite Mr Trump’s statement on Wednesday that he looked forward “to this matter concluding quickly”, there is no guarantee it will. Previous inquiries by special counsels, and their predecessors’ independent counsels, have lasted for years.

Why appoint a special counsel?

Special counsels are appointed when there is a conflict of interest with the DoJ or where it is in the public interest for an external special counsel to have responsibility for an inquiry.

A special counsel sits outside the normal chain of command at the DoJ and is usually appointed by the attorney-general. In Mr Mueller’s case, he has been appointed by, and will report to, deputy attorney-general Rod Rosenstein after Jeff Sessions, the attorney-general, recused himself from the investigation.

A special counsel has more independence than a regular US attorney, who would usually direct a criminal investigation. Mr Mueller will oversee investigators, has the power to convene a grand jury, decide whether to bring criminal charges and prosecute the case if he does.

What is Mr Mueller’s job?

Mr Mueller has been asked by Mr Rosenstein to determine whether there were any links between, or co-ordination by, the Russian government and individuals connected with Mr Trump’s election campaign.

The authority granted to Mr Mueller extends to “any matters that arose or may arise directly from the investigation”, which could include any attempts to interfere with or obstruct the probe. That additional authority may bring Mr Trump’s dealings with Mr Comey into the scope of Mr Mueller’s investigation.

The president dismissed Mr Comey this month in a move he later said was partly motivated by the FBI director’s handling of the Russia probe. According to a memo written by Mr Comey and described by his associates, Mr Trump in February pressed Mr Comey to cut short an investigation into Michael Flynn, the former national security adviser, saying “I hope you can let this go”. Mr Flynn was fired for lying to White House officials about discussions he had with the Russian ambassador.

How much independence does he have?

The rules governing the appointment of special prosecutors mean Mr Mueller will not be subject to day-to-day supervision by the justice department. He can decide who will work for him on the probe and propose a budget for his inquiry, although this must be approved by Mr Rosenstein and will be funded by the DoJ.

A special prosecutor must comply with DoJ rules, policies and procedures, but Mr Mueller may be able to bypass some with Mr Rosenstein’s approval.

Mr Rosenstein has the power to block a particular investigative or prosecutorial step if he concludes that “the action is so inappropriate under established departmental practices that it should not be pursued”. But if he does, he has to notify Congress.

In the past, the DoJ has waived some of the rules to give a special counsel greater independence. In 2003, when Mr Comey was deputy attorney-general in charge of an investigation into the leaking of undercover CIA officer Valerie Plame’s identity, he delegated his supervisory powers to the special counsel, Patrick Fitzgerald, giving him greater independence.

The attorney-general retains the power to fire the special counsel for “misconduct, dereliction of duty, incapacity, conflict of interest or for other good cause”.

What does Mr Muller’s appointment mean for the Congress investigations?

The House and Senate intelligence committees are both investigating whether there were ties between Russia and President Trump’s election campaign. Their work will continue unaffected by Mr Mueller’s appointment. Unlike the special counsel, they do not have the power to bring criminal charges, but instead issue reports setting out their findings.

Both committees have been criticised by Democrats as partisan and not sufficiently independent, since they are chaired by members of Mr Trump’s Republican party, who control both houses of Congress.

Congress can also create bipartisan select committees made up of members of Congress and independent commissions made up of external experts. Neither has happened so far in this case.

How does all this relate to impeachment?

Impeachment proceedings would be separate from the special counsel’s criminal investigations and would be exclusively a matter for Congress.

For a president to be impeached, a majority in the House of Representatives must vote that there is evidence he committed “high crimes and misdemeanours” in the equivalent of a criminal indictment. The proceedings would then move to the Senate, which would need a two-thirds majority to eject the president from office.

How is a special counsel different from the independent counsels who led previous probes?

After President Richard Nixon fired Archibald Cox, the special prosecutor looking into the 1972 Watergate burglary, a law was introduced to create a more independent investigator with wide-ranging powers.

That law created the role of independent counsel, who was appointed by the courts rather than anyone in the executive branch of government, in contrast to a special counsel, who is appointed by the attorney-general — or in Mr Mueller’s case the deputy-attorney general.

Both Lawrence Walsh, who led the inquiry into the Iran-Contra scandal during the Reagan administration, and Kenneth Starr, who led the investigation that led to Bill Clinton’s impeachment in the 1990s, were independent counsels. Those investigations were widely criticised as too sprawling, so Congress let the law lapse in 1999.