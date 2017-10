Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The annual ritual of setting off firecrackers, added to smoke caused by farmers burning stubble at harvest time, causes choking levels of smog in India's capital city during the Diwali festival. Those who can opt to escape the city, Amy Kazmin, the FT's South Asia bureau chief, tells Jyotsna Singh

