Headlines include German politics, Greensill Capital, coronavirus pandemic and Third Point LLC
This edition features these stories from ft.com
Olaf Scholz to become Germany’s next chancellor after clinching coalition deal
David Cameron lobbied Tory associate at Lloyds Bank to rescue Greensill deal
US braces for ‘fifth wave’ of Covid on eve of Thanksgiving
Daniel Loeb’s Third Point makes $300m profit from Rivian IPO
