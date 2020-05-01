Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

This week, we discuss the future of movies with FT film critic Danny Leigh. Will we see a wave of apocalypse dramas once this is over? Are mid-budget films under threat? And what little-known films should we be watching? In the second half of the show, Gris and Lilah take stock of how culture has been adapting to a new virtual reality, from online exhibitions to gigs on Instagram Live. What's working in URL vs IRL culture — and what isn't? Will the lockdown democratize the arts?





We’d love to hear your thoughts. Which cultural experiences have you been enjoying from your sofa? What are you watching, reading or listening to right now? Let us know at ft.com/culturecallout, or record a short voice note on your phone and send it to culturecall@ft.com. You can tweet us at @FTCultureCall, and you can find us on Instagram @lilahrap and @griseldamurraybrown.

