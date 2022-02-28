BP plans to divest its stake in Russia’s state-oil company Rosneft, Norway’s $1.3tn oil fund plans to sell out of Russia and US and Western allies to impose sanctions on Russia’s central bank and cut some lenders from Swift. Plus, shares in cybersecurity companies rise as companies around the world fear more Russian cyberattacks.

BP to divest stake in Russian state-oil company Rosneft

West to impose sanctions on Russian central bank and cut some lenders from Swift

A global financial pariah’: how central bank sanctions could hobble Russia

War in Ukraine risks scrambling the logic of cyber security

