Most people know that you need a good credit score to be able to borrow money, but how to start building one up is a bit of a mystery. Money Clinic listener Emma, 22, has never been in debt before, apart from her student loans. However, she has heard that getting a credit card could increase her chances of being able to take out a mortgage in the future. Before she applies for one, what does she need to consider? Plus, if your credit score isn’t great, how can you improve it and why is this worth doing? Claer Barrett, Money Clinic presenter and the FT’s consumer editor, scrutinises Emma’s credit score, with help from Katie Watts, a consumer expert at moneysavingexpert.com and debt adviser Sara Williams, who runs a blog called The Debt Camel (@debtcamel on Twitter and Instagram). Together, they explain the hidden world of credit scores, credit files and tips on how to use credit responsibly.

Want more?

This free-to-read FT article How to Improve Your Credit Score includes lots more tips and pointers:

https://www.ft.com/content/24b2df98-2bae-11e9-9222-7024d72222bc

If you would like to be a guest on a future episode of Money Clinic, email us at money@ft.com or send Claer a DM on social media — she’s @ClaerB on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

Presented by Claer Barrett. Produced by Persis Love. Our executive producer is Manuela Saragosa. Sound design is by Breen Turner, with original music from Metaphor Music

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.