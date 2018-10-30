Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

David Crow and guests discuss a push by top accountancy firms to offer services to those with a foothold in the cryptocurrencies sector, a derivatives deal in Europe, Brexit blues at RBS, the search for a European investment banking champion and the US's 'naughty' banks.





Contributors: David Crow, banking editor, Hannah Murphy, City reporter, Nicholas Megaw, retail banking correspondent, Philip Stafford, FT Trading Room editor, Stephen Morris, European banking correspondent, and Rob Armstrong, US financial editor. Producer: Fiona Symon.