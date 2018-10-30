Logo for FT Banking Weekly podcast

The Financial Times banking team discusses the biggest banking stories of the week, bringing you global insight and commentary on the top issues concerning this sector. To take part in the show or to comment please email audio@ft.com

David Crow and guests discuss a push by top accountancy firms to offer services to those with a foothold in the cryptocurrencies sector, a derivatives deal in Europe, Brexit blues at RBS, the search for a European investment banking champion and the US's 'naughty' banks.


Contributors: David Crow, banking editor, Hannah Murphy, City reporter, Nicholas Megaw, retail banking correspondent, Philip Stafford, FT Trading Room editor, Stephen Morris, European banking correspondent, and Rob Armstrong, US financial editor. Producer: Fiona Symon. 

