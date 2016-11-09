Possibility of Trump victory leaves much to contemplate from afar

I am flying to New Zealand tomorrow. Seriously. It seems like a good time to get as far away from America as possible, for a while at least, and they tell me Marlborough country has great wine.

What I don’t know is if I’ll meet the Notorious RBG there. She is not a rapper but Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who, perhaps impolitically, said earlier this year she might emigrate there if Donald Trump became president. As I contemplate bed, that is a real possibility.

I have covered a few US elections in my time, starting in 1972 and only really missing the two in 1984 and 1988. This one is indelibly reminiscent of 1980, when Ronald Reagan ran away from Jimmy Carter, even though the polls had them neck and neck until voting day. I said then, hang all the pollsters and they could well be strung up again. Actually, I have never given them much mind since.

Whatever the outcome this time, there is a magic to election night that can make you forget all the campaign dross and false predictions that preceded it. In my day, it was Cronkite, Chancellor et al delivering the good news from Aix to Ghent with a sobriety that was impressive. Now we have the cable news networks dishing it out, most reliably CNN, because it is not entirely bought and sold by left or right.

Once upon a time I could do what John King was for his network, analysing, county by county, all the returns, though, in the pre-internet age, I never had the benefit of his interactive maps. But, knowing my stuff as I did then, if not now, I could make judgment calls in the neck of the night, as in 1976 and 1992 when things were tight.

The other charm, if that is the right word, is that if you stay with CNN, is watching the energiser bunny anchor Wolf Blitzer calling races as if he was commentating on the Kentucky Derby. As with Florida, “he’s up by half a length, she leads by a head, he’s gone to the whip, she’s shortening her stirrups, they’re in the home stretch, only a furlong and Dade County to go.” Mr King tried to calm him down but did not succeed.

At the very least, this is a blessed relief from the pundits and polls, both of which know much less than they claim to.

But, still, I am left with some awful thoughts, though the whisky may deaden them. For example, that Newt Gingrich might be the next secretary of state, which would give an undeserved respectability to Boris Johnson, or that Rudy Giuliani might run the justice department which could herald a 21st century version of the Spanish Inquisition.

If those nightmares are not bad enough, I am also struck by the fact that a Trump victory is a triumph for America’s farmers, even though the candidate would not know a cow from a pig and the only green grass he treads is on his golf courses. Take a look at the electoral map. It is coloured red mostly where there are few people. To be sure the downtrodden in the critical rust belt states counted, too, but my time in Japan told me never to underestimate the truly rural vote and this time they delivered. You may be sure that multibillion-dollar farm subsidies will not be touched.

And there is the Brexit comparison, much as I concede I thought it could not apply in the US for a host of reasons, which all seemed good to me at the time. Nationalism, nativism, call it what you will, is alive and well at precisely the moment we hapless elitists thought it had been consigned to history.

Finally, though she may yet escape long after I have gone to bed, there is this sense that the House of Clinton has fallen — and to a man, like Barack Obama in 2008, that it never took really seriously until too late. With Jeb Bush having fallen by the wayside earlier, it really is the fall of the two houses of Usher that have dominated American politics for a quarter of a century.

These are thoughts for the long flight ahead, but there is this French sleeping pill, recommended for M Hollande, that might make it bearable.

