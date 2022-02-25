Good morning and welcome to Europe Express.

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky spoke to EU leaders yesterday via videoconference after a brutal day of Russian attacks that claimed the lives of more than one hundred Ukrainians, telling the EU that he didn’t know whether he would be able to speak to them again. He later claimed that “enemy saboteur groups” had entered Kyiv with a plan to assassinate him.

In a summit that lasted into the early hours of this morning, leaders approved a second, more far-reaching round of sanctions on Russia and discussed what further restrictive measures they could take in the near future. We will explore the remaining issues and why some countries insisted on doing more.

Meanwhile, in Turkey, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is towing a fine line between Moscow and Kyiv — supporting Ukraine’s integrity but also refusing to block the passage of Russian ships through the Bosphorus strait that connects the Black Sea and the Mediterranean.

And with the Russian offensive still under way, we will explore the impact on civilians who started fleeing their homes to safety — the large majority within Ukraine, but with some refugees moving into neighbouring EU countries.

Salami sanctions

Arriving at the summit yesterday, Germany’s chancellor Olaf Scholz argued that while the EU would impose huge penalties on Russia, it also needed to keep some sanctions in reserve, write Sam Fleming and Valentina Pop in Brussels.

This “incrementalist” approach, as some diplomats put it, prevailed last night after lengthy discussions on whether to include more sanctions, including cutting Russia from the international bank messaging system known as Swift.

While some member states including Baltic nations have been arguing in favour of immediately throwing the book at Vladimir Putin, countries including Germany, Italy, Cyprus and Hungary pushed in meetings of diplomats yesterday for some sanctions to be held for a later stage — keeping “something up their sleeves”, as one official put it.

In particular, Germany has resisted calls from G7 partners including the UK and Canada for Russian banks to be excluded from Swift. This was partly for fear of undermining the EU’s (and especially Germany’s) ability to pay for Russian energy, according to some people familiar with the discussions.

On Swift, even though “many colleagues pleaded for it”, Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte said after the meeting, “more work needs to be done to assess what happens if Russia is cut off”.

The idea of targeting Putin himself or foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has also been withheld, even though there was “almost consensus” they should be blacklisted, Rutte said. “But we have to assess having a connection with these two guys,” for the eventuality that there will be negotiations for a settlement of the crisis.

Alongside restrictions on a number of Russian banks, the EU is planning to bar state-owned companies from listing new shares on the bloc’s exchanges; limit access of Russians to some EU financial services; prohibit the sale of certain equipment to the country’s oil refiners; bar sales of aircraft to Russian carriers; and suspend visa-free travel for Russian diplomats.

A wide-ranging regime of export controls will also be introduced, tightening rules on dual-use technologies and sales to dozens of military end users, and restricting sales of items that would enhance Russia’s military or technological capacity.

Details of the EU proposals seen by the Financial Times exposed the limits to what the union was considering. While the EU expanded the list of Russian banks subject to a ban on refinancing by EU institutions by two, to seven, there were no measures that reached the level of the full blocking on VTB announced by the US.

And to the acute discontent of a number of member states, the union’s diplomatic wing has yet to complete adjustments to its sanctions regime to make it easier to target oligarchs and their families, meaning action against big-name businesspeople could be some time coming.

For sanctions hawks, the EU’s reluctance to throw everything it has at Putin was hugely disappointing given the brutality of his invasion. “The question is, what are we waiting for on the other sanctions? If we can’t do Swift, can’t we at least not be slow on oligarchs?” said an EU diplomat.

But the counterargument is that the union needs to keep some of its financial weaponry in the cupboard for the time being, in the hopes of creating some leverage for future discussions.

Dialogue has even at this hour not ceased entirely: last night Emmanuel Macron held a call with Putin to discuss the invasion. Despite the French president’s demands for an end to the violence, the Russian assault continues unabated.

Chart du jour: Multipronged attack

Russia’s multipronged attack yesterday was carried out with two likely initial aims: a move south using troops from the 30,000-strong deployment in Belarus to encircle Kyiv, running simultaneously with a larger pincer movement using troops moving north from Crimea and west from Russia to cut off the bulk of Ukraine’s army, deployed in the east of the country, from the capital. (More here)

Turkish balancing act

Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has close ties with both Moscow and Kyiv, had sought to perform a careful balancing act in the weeks prior to yesterday’s invasion, writes Laura Pitel in Ankara.

The full-scale Russian assault on Ukraine could put him under pressure to side more decisively with the west. Turkey, which has for years suffered troubled relations with western allies, won praise from Nato allies for supplying armed drones to Kyiv. But as Russian tanks rolled across his country’s border, Ukraine’s ambassador to Ankara asked Turkey to go further: he called for it to shut two critical waterways linking the Black Sea with the Mediterranean to Russian ships.

Senior Turkish officials, acutely aware of their nation’s long history of conflict with Russia, have repeatedly suggested in recent weeks that they would resist any attempt to alter the status quo in the Bosphorus and the Dardanelles, which would be seen as a highly hostile act by Russia.

While Turkey’s foreign ministry came out strongly against the assault by Russian forces, Erdogan himself was more cautious. The Turkish president said that the invasion was a “heavy blow” to regional security and repeated a call for dialogue.

Vladimir Putin has multiple pressure points that he could use on Ankara. Turkey imports about half its natural gas from Gazprom and analysts said the country would be vulnerable to retaliation in the Syrian province of Idlib, where Ankara has supported rebel forces fighting Russian-backed Syrian president Bashar al-Assad.

For now, no other voices have joined Kyiv in asking Turkey to dramatically up the ante. Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said yesterday that a meeting of alliance members did not discuss the closure of the Bosphorus. Any change in that stance would put Erdogan in a very difficult bind.

Refugees welcome

The Russian attack started displacing thousands of people yesterday, most of them moving out of dangerous areas but still staying in Ukraine, while a few thousand arrived in neighbouring EU countries, writes Eleni Varvitsioti in Brussels.

Approximately 120,000 Ukrainians became internally displaced in a single day, according to the European Commission’s calculations, a staggering number that indicates what will follow in the coming days.

There were an increased number of arrivals, many of them young men, on the Ukrainian borders of Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland, according to video footage from several local television stations. Poland expects about 1mn Ukrainians to arrive at its border and has sent a newly devised medical train to treat as many as several thousand wounded in the Russian attacks and ship them to one of 120 available Polish hospitals, Reuters reported.

“We have with all the frontline member states now explicit contingency plans to welcome and host immediately those refugees from Ukraine,” said commission chief Ursula von der Leyen. The plan includes delivering food, water, shelter and health services to internally displaced people, while the UN estimated that up to €1bn will be needed to provide humanitarian assistance to up to 24mn people who could be forced to leave their homes.

Frontex, the European border and coast guard agency, has also been in crisis mode since yesterday morning. Its standing corps staff is mobilised, while all resources are on alert in case member states need its support to deal with potentially enormous numbers of people fleeing Ukraine.

“We hope there will be as little as possible refugees but we are fully prepared for them and they are welcome,” said von der Leyen.

What to watch today

Nato leaders hold a virtual summit on Russia EU foreign ministers meet to adopt Russia sanctions

Smart reads

Asian view: Three of Asia’s largest powers have a stake in the Russia-Ukraine crisis: China hopes to change the global order, Japan aims to resist this effort and India is eager not to alienate Russia or the west, writes the European Council on Foreign Relations.

Brexit bilateralism: The German Institute for International and Security Affairs writes that since Brexit, the UK has been increasing its focus on bilateral relations with EU member states, in particular in the fields of foreign and security policy. In order to demonstrate their importance to European security, the Brit­ish have engaged intensively in crisis situations, including Ukraine as well as the migration crisis on the Polish/Lithua­nian border with Belarus last year.

Anti-dirty money agency: The EU seeks to create a new dedicated agency to tackle money laundering, to be operational by 2026. Many questions remain, however, on how it will ensure the better implementation of rules across the EU, according to this paper by the Centre for European Policy Studies.

