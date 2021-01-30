Mark Harper of the Covid Recovery Group on what Tory MPs want. Plus, a look at the SNP's latest push for Scottish independence
Boris Johnson set out how England will exit its nationwide lockdown this week, with schools set to reopen in early March but shops and other businesses due to come later. We speak to Mark Harper, chair of the Covid Recovery Group, about what Tory MPs want to hear from the prime minister. Plus, we examine the Scottish National party's latest push for independence and whether their plan B will run foul of UK law. Presented by Sebastian Payne, with Mure Dickie and special guests Conservative MP Mark Harper and Nicola McEwan from Edinburgh University. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Josh da la Mare. The sound engineer was Breen Turner and the editor Cheryl Brumley.
Review clips: UK pool, Scottish government
Further reading:
A grim accounting of the UK’s virus mishandling
England lockdown starts to suppress Covid-19, study suggests
Schools in England to remain closed until at least early March
Tory activists hope for Covid ‘bounce’ if curbs are lifted
Independence vote ‘irrelevant’ to most Scots, says Johnson
The battle is under way to save the UK union
There is no cunning wheeze to stop Scottish independence
See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.
A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on Payne's Politics when a new story is published