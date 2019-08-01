Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The Federal Reserve cuts US interest rates by a quarter point, the Trump administration imposes sanctions on Iran’s foreign minister, UniCredit and Ford launch investigations into whether their data were caught up in the Capital One security breach and Qualcomm warns of “continued weakness in China”. Plus, Mexico narrowly avoided a recession in the second quarter. The FT’s Jude Webber explains what it means for the country’s president Andrés Manuel López Obrador and his promise to spur growth.

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.