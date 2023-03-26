This article is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

School students are invited to share ideas on UK political reforms, in a competition run by the Political Studies Association and the Financial Times with the Association for Citizenship Teaching.

Applicants, who can be students of any subject aged 16-19 in schools or colleges in the UK, have until 1 May 2023 to write 500-600 words on the theme: “How do we need to reform our political system to tackle the UK’s challenges?”

The best ideas will be published in the Financial Times and the PSA’s Political Insight magazine. Full details and how to enter are available here.

Entries will be judged based on creative thinking and well-argued ideas as much as writing skills.

The competition is part of the FT’s schools programme, which provides free access to the FT for students aged 16-19, their teachers and schools around the world.

Supporting ideas and data for entrants can be found in the FT including its UK politics and policy coverage. Full details and information on submission are available on the competition website.