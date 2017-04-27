Uganda’s population growth puts spotlight on food

Against the clamour for more land to be handed to commercial farmers to feed Uganda’s exploding population, Bruce Robertson strikes a cautionary note. The Cambridge-educated Mr Robertson has been working in agriculture in Uganda since 1995 and warns that the rush to create big farms could backfire.

“Uganda is a good country to invest in,” says Mr Robertson, a South African whose Gulu Agricultural Development Company works with 90,000 small farmers in northern and eastern Uganda. “But you have to invest wisely. The large agriculture schemes that I have seen have not been successful. It is best to invest in smallholder farmers’ production.”

The primary reason commercial farming will have only a limited effect is that there simply is not enough arable land available, he says. Only 20 per cent of Ugandans live in towns and cities, meaning the rural areas are relatively well populated. “Where are all these large tracts of fertile land?” Mr Robertson asks. “If you do find some open land there’s probably a good reason nobody’s living there.”

This is partly because much of the land is owned by communities and families, which means it is often unclear who has the right to sell property. Land claims and disputes have grown even more complicated after the rebel Lord’s Resistance Army rampaged through the region in the 1990s and early 2000s, killing 100,000 people and displacing 2.5m more, according to the UN.

“If you work with these subsistence farmers and help them introduce better seeds and provide training, you will double food production,” says Mr Robertson. “That way you will create jobs rather than lose jobs, which happens with big commercial ventures.”

Food production has become a critical issue for government officials in the capital alarmed by Uganda’s rapidly growing population. According to the UN, Uganda has the third fastest-growing population in Africa with about six children born to every mother. The University of Denver estimates that Uganda’s population of 39m will double within 15 years. Almost half the population is under 15 while a fifth is under five.

“It’s a demographic time bomb,” says a diplomat in Kampala. “Uganda exports food but it needs to start making reforms now.” Instability in neighbouring countries such as South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo have, diplomats say, focused minds within the government.

President Yoweri Museveni has identified agriculture as one of six sectors that — if improved — can drive economic growth and help Uganda become a middle-income country by 2020. But agriculture is not held back by just a lack of available land. Uganda has a chronic lack of electrical power infrastructure, while inadequate transportation links also restrict efforts to increase crop yields and earn foreign currency.

Irene Muloni, minister of energy, is determined to give every Ugandan access to power by 2030 and insists the government is making progress. “At the last census [in 2014] 16 per cent of Ugandans had power. Now 20.4 per cent have electricity,” she says.

One of Ms Muloni’s projects to increase food production, create jobs and earn valuable foreign currency is the establishment of 24 industrial parks. “They will be scattered throughout the land,” she says, “and they will help add value to our natural resources.

“Take coffee, for instance. We produce some of the best coffee in the world but we are still importing instant coffee. Why? With these industrial parks we will be able to produce our own instant coffee. And we will use that strategy for a whole range of produce to add value.”

The Museveni government reduced the proportion of Ugandans living in extreme poverty from 62 per cent in 2002 to 33 per cent in 2012, according to the World Bank. However, 84 per cent of those beneath the national poverty line live in the country’s north and east.

To provide a boost to Uganda’s agriculture, the president’s brother General Salim Saleh is spearheading Operation Wealth Creation, a nationwide programme to promote commercial farming. But aid agencies say the initiative has been beset by problems and that Gen Saleh has failed to deliver the results that were expected.

Far from the politicians’ grand plans, Mr Robertson continues to run three large cotton gins, train subsistence farmers to grow better sesame, chillies and maize and provide bridging finance until their crops are harvested.

Mr Robertson’s GADC has a turnover of $12m. “Margins are thin and costs are high but we still manage to make a small profit,” he says. “Over 20 years or so I’ve experienced boom and bust. I’ll still be working here in 30 years’ time.”

Diaspora: Expelled family returns and prospers

Mayur Madhvani

Mayur Madhvani admits that being expelled from Uganda by Idi Amin scarred him for life. But he did not think twice about returning to the country after the dictator was ousted.

The Madhvani family were among the more than 50,000 Asians who were forced to flee Uganda in 1972. Their farms, businesses and even their cars were redistributed.

“Uganda is our home,” says Mr Madhvani. “We were born in Uganda and throughout exile Uganda remained in our hearts. We wanted to come home.”

The Madhvanis returned in 1985 and took possession of their Kakira sugar plantation and processing plant near Jinja on Lake Victoria. But the family was given only a 49 per cent stake in the company.

“It was extremely sad to see how the country had been devastated and our own industries destroyed and looted,” recalls the 71-year-old Mr Madhvani. “But we were touched too by how ordinary Ugandans welcomed us back so warmly. This instilled in our family an immense challenge to rehabilitate our industries.”

The Madhvani group is one of Uganda’s biggest employers. Up to 18,500 people work for the business while its flagship Kakira Estate employs 9,000. Kakira managers estimate 100,000 people depend on their sugar estate for indirect employment.

Since returning from exile, the family has taken full control of the group and expanded into manufacturing, tea plantations, tourism, aircraft maintenance, insurance, construction and security.

Its modern Kakira plant processes 180,000 tonnes of sugar every year in addition to generating its own green electricity, which it sells to the national grid, and ethanol.