All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

What’s the capital of New Hampshire? In the late 1960s and early 1970s, the Tupolev Tu-144 was the Soviet rival to what? Earlier this year, which singer chose a basket containing photos of homing pigeons as his luxury item on Desert Island Discs? Which writer created DCI Jane Tennison? Which palindrome can mean a drink, a noise, a family relative or a type of music? The Argentinian Jorge Mario Bergoglio is the current holder of which office? In 2017, which British actor became the youngest ever to play the title role in a Marvel Cinematic Universe film? Who was the president of France between 2012 and 2017? Which presenter’s TV documentary series include The Human Body and Child of Our Time? In 2009, which actor became the face of the gambling company Bet365?

