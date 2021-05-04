Print this page

Cash-flooded US banks are taking the unusual step of asking corporate clients to move cash out of deposits

A wave of cash flooding bank balance sheets has prompted some US lenders to advise corporate clients to move money out of deposits, and Apollo has bought Verizon’s media assets including Yahoo for $5bn. Plus, the FT’s mergers & acquisitions reporter, Ortenca Aliaj, explains why the Spac boom has deflated. 


Apollo buys Verizon media assets including Yahoo for $5bn

https://www.ft.com/content/ef0992ec-1d4f-4030-95a9-d950e47338e1


Cash-rich US banks move to reduce corporate deposits

https://www.ft.com/content/a5e165f7-a524-4b5b-9939-de689b6a1687


A reckoning for Spacs: will regulators deflate the boom?

https://www.ft.com/content/99de2333-e53a-4084-8780-2ba9766c70b7?


See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.

Get alerts on FT News Briefing when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window)

Comments have not been enabled for this podcast.

Follow the topics in this podcast