Cash-flooded US banks are taking the unusual step of asking corporate clients to move cash out of deposits

A wave of cash flooding bank balance sheets has prompted some US lenders to advise corporate clients to move money out of deposits, and Apollo has bought Verizon’s media assets including Yahoo for $5bn. Plus, the FT’s mergers & acquisitions reporter, Ortenca Aliaj, explains why the Spac boom has deflated.





Apollo buys Verizon media assets including Yahoo for $5bn

https://www.ft.com/content/ef0992ec-1d4f-4030-95a9-d950e47338e1





Cash-rich US banks move to reduce corporate deposits

https://www.ft.com/content/a5e165f7-a524-4b5b-9939-de689b6a1687





A reckoning for Spacs: will regulators deflate the boom?

https://www.ft.com/content/99de2333-e53a-4084-8780-2ba9766c70b7?

