Israel and the United Arab Emirates have reached a historic peace deal, Donald Trump has threatened to deprive the US post office of money needed for postal voting in November’s presidential race, and Wells Fargo’s chief compliance officer, Mike Roemer, is leaving after two years of attempting to overhaul the bank’s internal oversight operations. Plus, the FT’s Christian Shepherd explains why China is treading cautiously in the face of US sanctions.





Israel and United Arab Emirates strike historic peace accord

https://www.ft.com/content/2712a625-e2d4-41f3-9ef1-536d0700cbb8





Donald Trump vows to block funding for US postal voting

https://www.ft.com/content/29dedf1b-a86e-4158-a41b-21bfe88585af





Wells Fargo’s chief compliance officer quits in risk overhaul

https://www.ft.com/content/ffeb7a3b-6908-4ea5-a848-841bad14297b





China treads cautiously in the face of US sanctions

https://www.ft.com/content/4084b0fb-6dc0-4090-a778-3e15694cfa1d





