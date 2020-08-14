Israel and the United Arab Emirates have reached a historic peace deal, Donald Trump has threatened to deprive the US post office of money needed for postal voting in November’s presidential race, and Wells Fargo’s chief compliance officer, Mike Roemer, is leaving after two years of attempting to overhaul the bank’s internal oversight operations. Plus, the FT’s Christian Shepherd explains why China is treading cautiously in the face of US sanctions.
Israel and United Arab Emirates strike historic peace accord
https://www.ft.com/content/2712a625-e2d4-41f3-9ef1-536d0700cbb8
Donald Trump vows to block funding for US postal voting
https://www.ft.com/content/29dedf1b-a86e-4158-a41b-21bfe88585af
Wells Fargo’s chief compliance officer quits in risk overhaul
https://www.ft.com/content/ffeb7a3b-6908-4ea5-a848-841bad14297b
China treads cautiously in the face of US sanctions
https://www.ft.com/content/4084b0fb-6dc0-4090-a778-3e15694cfa1d
