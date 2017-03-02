PwC partners out of the picture after Oscar mix-up

The two PwC partners at the heart of the Oscar fiasco that led to the wrong film briefly being named best picture have been told by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences that they will not be allowed to attend future ceremonies.

The decision, which Academy president Cheryl Boone-Isaac confirmed in an interview with the Associated Press, is the latest reputational blow to PwC, which has been hit by a wave of criticism since Sunday night’s on-air mistake.

PwC has overseen Oscars voting and award-giving for 83 years, but the Academy is reviewing its long relationship with the accountancy firm, according to a spokeswoman. “The review began on Sunday night,” she said.

The mistake occurred when Brian Cullinan, chairman of PwC’s US board, gave the wrong winner’s envelope to Warren Beatty, who, together with Faye Dunaway, was due to present the Oscar for best picture.

After a brief moment of confusion, Mr Beatty and Ms Dunaway announced La La Land as the best picture winner. Moments later, as the movie’s producers were giving emotional thank you speeches, they were interrupted and told that a mistake had been made, and that Moonlight was the best picture winner.

Mr Cullinan, and Martha Ruiz, a fellow PwC partner, have been barred from the Oscars. On Wednesday afternoon Variety published several pictures taken by a Shutterstock photographer backstage, which showed Mr Cullinan using his phone in between the presentation of the best actress and best picture Oscars.

The Wall Street Journal revealed on Sunday that Mr Cullinan had tweeted — and then deleted — a picture of best actress winner Emma Stone in the minutes before he was due to hand Mr Beatty the envelope containing the best picture winner.

It is unclear why Ms Ruiz has also been relieved of Oscars duty although on Monday — the day after the ceremony — she posted on Twitter a photograph of her and Mr Cullinan posing with ABC presenter Michael Strahan.

PwC said this week that it took “full responsibility for the series of mistakes and breaches of established protocols” during the Oscars.

“Once the error occurred, protocols for correcting it were not followed through quickly enough by Mr Cullinan or his partner,” the firm added.

In an interview before the Oscars with Financial News, the two PwC accountants said the high-profile job of tallying votes and ensuring accuracy of the results had never come up for tender.

“As long as our relationship is good and strong and we do a good job, which we always do, the Academy has been pleased, I think, with how we’ve been involved,” Mr Cullinan told the publication.