UK should scrap state pension for the rich, says OECD

The UK should not give a state pension to the rich and instead use the money to boost payments to the poor, the OECD has said.

The Paris-based club of mostly rich nations said cutting payments to the wealthiest 5-10 per cent of retirees would “free up resources” to raise British pensions, which are low compared with other wealthy nations, for others.

The UK state pension is not asset-tested, and can equally be claimed by billionaires. Eligibility is instead based on years of national insurance contributions or credits.

Mark Pearson, deputy director of employment, labour and social affairs with the OECD, said the UK, like many other countries, faced pressure from an ageing society, with claims on the state pension growing while the number of workers shrank.

“Faced with these pressures, are you going to ask people of working age to pay more, or people to work longer before they can claim their pension?” Mr Pearson asked.

“Or another way to ensure an adequate pension is to think about whether the pension should only be paid to those who really need it, to ease the tyranny of the maths. Giving less [pension] to the people at the top would free up resources to increase general benefits.”

Pensions have become a key battleground in the upcoming UK general election, with Theresa May on Wednesday staying silent on whether she would scrap the “triple lock”, which sees pensioner benefits rise by the higher of inflation, average earnings or 2.5 per cent.

Mr Pearson said the triple lock should be scrapped, as it was putting “one group in society [pensioners] on a pedestal over another”, and suggested uprating the state pension by either average earnings or prices instead.

The OECD said the UK retirement benefit — currently £6,359 a year for the basic state pension, and £8,296 for the new state pension, introduced in 2016 — is among the least generous of its 35 member countries.

“The UK pension is pretty low,” Mr Pearson said.

Spending on the state pension is expected to rise from 5 per cent of GDP in 2021-22 to 7.1 per cent of GDP by 2066-67, according to the UK’s Office for Budget Responsibility.

Sir Steve Webb, former pensions minister, said he did not support denying rich retirees their state pension.

“What happens to the rich has a knack of spreading and you could end up undermining the whole idea of a contributory system,” said Sir Steve, now director of policy with Royal London, the mutual insurer.