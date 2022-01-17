Pension cash for British Gas workers was used to buy Israeli cyberweapon developer NSO Group, whose spyware has been found on the phones of human rights activists and journalists.

The retirement investment fund of Centrica, the parent company of British Gas, was among the biggest contributors to the €1bn fund that bought a stake in NSO in 2019, three people with knowledge of the matter said.

NSO was put on a trade blacklist last year by the US Department of Commerce, which said there was evidence it had supplied spyware to foreign governments that “used these tools to maliciously target government officials, journalists, businesspeople, activists, academics and embassy workers”.

Its Pegasus software was used to spy on at least three people close to the murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, according to Amnesty International and cyber security watchdog Citizen Lab. NSO said Khashoggi was never a target of Pegasus by any of its customers and its technology was not associated in any way with his family members or his murder.

NSO also faces lawsuits from WhatsApp owner Meta, which alleges it exploited a vulnerability in the messaging service to deliver its spyware, and Apple, which wants to block it from using its products.

“The use of cyber tools in order to monitor dissidents, activists and journalists is a severe misuse of any technology and goes against the desired use of such critical tools,” said NSO. “NSO has proven in the past it has zero-tolerance for these types of misuse, by terminating multiple contracts.”

Centrica’s investment fund allocated pension cash to a private equity fund raised by Novalpina Capital, a firm set up in 2017 by three former TPG Capital executives, Stephen Peel, Stefan Kowski and Bastian Lueken. Novalpina owns a 70 per cent stake in NSO, according to the software company.

The Centrica Combined Common Investment Fund has a seat on a committee of Novalpina’s biggest investors. Each of these investors contributes at least tens of millions of euros, two people with knowledge of the matter said.

Centrica declined to comment.

The family office of Belgian billionaire Albert Frère, who died in 2018, is another of Novalpina’s largest investors. Compagnie Nationale à Portefeuille committed about €50m to the fund.

CNP “does not participate in the investment and/or business decisions of the fund”, including the decision to buy NSO, its chief legal officer Gauthier Parisis told the Financial Times. He said it was “deeply concerned and disturbed by the internal developments within Novalpina”.

Other investors in the Novalpina fund have previously disclosed their positions and faced political pressure.

In October Amnesty International wrote to Oregon’s public employee retirement system, Alaska’s $81bn permanent fund and two English local government pension funds, East Riding Pension Fund and the South Yorkshire Pensions Authority, over their commitments to the Novalpina fund. It told the investors they were “directly linked” to “human rights abuse”.

An Oregon spokeswoman said it did not participate in Novalpina’s choice of target companies or the running of them, was “deeply disturbed by reports about developments concerning NSO Group” and was considering “various legal options”. Alaska, ERPF and SYPA did not comment.

When it was raising its fund in 2017, Novalpina told would-be investors it would “target opportunities across western Europe” and aim to buy companies valued at €200m to €500m, according to papers published by Oregon Investment Council at the time. Its investment in NSO, which has a parent company domiciled in Luxembourg but is based in Herzliya, Israel, valued the company at about $1bn.

Novalpina was last year stripped of control of its own fund after a dispute between its co-founders. Investors appointed consultancy firm Berkeley Research Group to manage the fund, with a mandate to wind it up and return their cash.

BRG is in the process of establishing how much money the investors might recoup from the fund, including from the NSO deal. “I’m clearly concerned about whether there is any value in NSO,” a person close to one investor told the FT in November.

In addition to NSO, the Novalpina fund owns the Estonian gambling company Olympic Entertainment Group and the French pharmaceutical business Laboratoire XO.

NSO’s cyberweapon is designed by veterans of the Israeli military to mirror the contents of a phone, including encrypted messages, on a remote terminal and record video and audio surreptitiously. It is sold to allies of the Israeli government and the company says it is only licensed for use to prevent serious crime and terrorism.

But it has been traced to the phones of hundreds of journalists, dissidents and government critics in dozens of countries, leading to demands by human rights advocates that the company be reined in and the industry be more comprehensively regulated.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the billionaire ruler of Dubai, permitted his “servants or agents” to use NSO’s Pegasus spyware to target the phone of his estranged wife Princess Haya, a London judge found last year.