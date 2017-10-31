The untapped promise of digitisation in Britain

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

The onward march of automation in the UK, as throughout the world economy, is frequently regarded as a threat to jobs and wages. But properly harnessed, digitisation could improve the quality of work rather than reduce it.

To that end, Britain needs to work harder to spread digital technology across the economy and push for the higher productivity that will ultimately raise living standards. To achieve this will involve overcoming the UK’s traditional problems of short-termism and a lack of productive investment.

In a report commissioned by the government, British industry has said it will retrain 1m workers within the next five years if the government commits to a national plan for the adoption of digital technologies across the manufacturing sector. A panel of leading industrial companies estimates that faster innovation and adoption of digital could deliver a 25 per cent increase in industrial productivity by 2025.

Britain’s productivity dilemma is not new, but the scale of the problem remains startling. UK workers on average produce 30 per cent less per hour than their French, German or US counterparts. And while productivity grew at about 1.6 per cent before the global financial crisis, it has slowed to 0.3 per cent since 2008. One has to go back to the 18th century to find another such period of stagnant productivity growth.

There are many reasons for the UK’s weakness, including an underperforming school system and a lack of private investment in more efficient processes. According to a study by the Boston Consulting Group, only 9 per cent of UK companies have made significant progress in adapting to new industrial trends compared to 11 per cent in France and 14 per cent in Germany.

This is the part of the problem that the British industry initiative addresses. The companies — including Siemens, IBM, Cisco, and GlaxoSmithKline — call for the creation of training allowances for individuals and financial incentives for businesses to invest more in digital technologies. This is especially important now given that Brexit-related uncertainty has slowed new investments.

The companies are also calling for a national branding campaign to highlight that Britain is actively addressing manufacturing efficiency through digitisation. Germany launched a similar campaign after its flagship industries faced disruption from Silicon Valley start-ups.

The programme, called Industrie 4.0, is part of a German government high-tech action plan designed to ensure that German companies make the most of new technologies such as the internet of things.

Another traditionally untapped opportunity is the pipeline between UK universities and industry. Earlier this year, the House of Commons science and technology committee noted that the UK lagged behind other nations in commercialising academic research.

Here the government does not need to look far for inspiration. Cambridge university has had exceptional success doing this through the so-called “Cambridge cluster”, where many technology start-ups have been spun out of research conducted at the university.

There is one important caveat: the need for stronger cyber security. Recent attacks, such as the WannaCry ransomware attack and the Equifax data hack show how vulnerable digital systems can be. A push for digitisation must keep security in mind. Digitisation in manufacturing is Britain’s best bet for jump-starting productivity growth. The government, now casting around for ideas, should make it a central pillar of its industrial strategy.