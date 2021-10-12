Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

Henry Kravis and George Roberts stepped down from KKR on Monday after nearly half a century in charge of one of the most formidable financial enterprises that Wall Street has ever known, the price of US crude oil hit a fresh seven-year high on Monday on fears that fuel demand was recovering faster from last year’s economic slowdown than producers could bring supply to the market, and Elon Musk hopes that Space X’s Starship will help take humans to Mars while rivals fear it will dominate US deep space exploration.





US oil benchmark hits another seven-year high amid supply fears

Henry Kravis and George Roberts step down as KKR chiefs -with Antoine Gara

SpaceX: how Elon Musk’s new rocket could transform the space race - with Richard Waters

Three economists share Nobel Prize for pioneering ‘natural experiments’

