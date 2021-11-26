Get a shot of inspiration with the FT Weekend bulletin - the best in life, arts and culture. Delivered every Saturday morning.
Model Apollo Yom Alier, 22, wears Dior tulle dress, POA
Graphic designer, artist and model Rhys Claxton, 24, wears Alexander McQueen wool and satin coat, £3,450, cotton poplin shirt, £520, wool gabardine trousers, £590, and leather Chelsea boots, £750. Rings and earrings, model’s own. Model Ai Zheng, 21, wears Kaushik Velendra wool sleeveless coat, £2,000, cotton sleeveless shirt, £799, and wool trousers, £1,000. John Lobb leather Alston shoes, £1,520
Model Caitlin Foden, 21, wears Burberry paillette-embellished mesh cape shirt, £5,900, paillette-embellished mesh collar, £990, wool trousers, £750, and stretch-tulle sock boots, POA
Pastor Bruce Anderson, 54, wears Brunello Cucinelli wool, silk and cashmere flannel tuxedo jacket, £4,940, cotton twill tuxedo shirt, £780, and cotton and silk satin bow tie, £190. Model Donnika Anderson, 27, wears Stella McCartney forest-friendly viscose Faye dress, £1,550. Giovanni Raspini gold-plated Bamboo hoop earrings, £190. Foster carer Leah Anderson wears Giorgio Armani cady and satin coat, £4,850. Chloé silk-gauze dress, £4,185. Alighieri gold-plated bronze The Baby Odyssey necklace, £180. Motley x Estelle Dévé gold Savant bracelet (just seen), £180
Clockwise from top: Evans wears Hermès jumper, £2,600, and trousers, £800. Asics x Kiko Kostadinov sneakers, £200. Miaranda wears Louis Vuitton coat, £4,200, dress, POA, and boots, £1,470. Gustas wears Prada jacket, £2,900, cardigan, £810, long johns, £1,800, trousers, £890, and shoes, £880. Jane wears Miu Miu jumper, £1,800. Molly Goddard skirt, £3,000. John Lobb loafers, £1,015. Gillian Horsup at Alfies Antiques earrings, £40. Annunziata wears Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello dress, £7,770, shorts, £375, shoes, £1,165, and headband, £1,255. Giovanni Raspini rings, £160. Mira wears Louis Vuitton jacket, £2,900, dress, £14,200
Model Keyla Harewood, 22, wears Valentino wool jacket, £3,300, cotton poplin shirt, £790, and knit vest (just seen), £1,110. Giovanni Raspini gold-plated Petra earrings, £185
Performance artist, art model and Gogo dancer Lilith Newson, 23, wears Givenchy wool jacket, POA, and cotton, sequin and fringe halterneck gown, £14,400. Giovanni Raspini silver Berries earrings, £165, and silver Berries ring (just seen), £190. Arthur wears Gucci suede jacket, £3,500, silk-crepe College shirt, £865, twill trousers, £775, and leather moccasins, £610. Earrings and necklace, model’s own
Truckstar member Joel Kerr, 25, wears Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello wool/mohair trench coat, £2,555, cotton denim trousers, £400, patent leather shoes, £725, and leather tie, £380. Brioni silk/gold shirt, POA. Bandmate Cole Quirke, 25, wears Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello wool-mix sweatshirt, £1,130, wool flannel trousers, £810, and suede leather shoes, £775. Necklace and socks, model’s own. Bandmate Hardy Churchill, 21, wears Brioni silk jacket, £5,560, and wool trousers, £1,440. Budd London cotton Marcella dress shirt, £235. Martine Rose leather shoes, £655
Model Louis Simmonds, 26, wears Gucci wool/silk jacket, £3,340, matching trousers, £1,670, and silk crepe College shirt, £575. Model Romi Peled, 21, wears Bottega Veneta polyester top, £1,090, and wool trousers, £1,235
Ceramicist Saoirse Davis, 49, wears Erdem silk duchesse dress, POA. Tilly Sveaas gold necklace, £920. Alighieri gold-plated bronze L’Aura choker, £700. Model and UK coordinator for a global children’s charity Fern Gray, 54, wears Fendi cady dress, £1,550, and leather sandals, £995. Alighieri sterling-silver and freshwater-cornflake-pearl The Cascading Affair earrings, £390. Completedworks gold-plated baroque-pearl bracelet, £395. Giovanni Raspini silver and hydrothermal-quartz Flower ring, £360. Model Brigett English, 51, wears Huishan Zhang silk and spandex cardigan, £1,495, and silk and crystal skirt, £1,695. Jimmy Choo leather Kari 90 shoes, £875. Giovanni Raspini silver and natural-pearl Southern Sea necklace, £550. Gillian Horsup at Alfies Antiques diamanté clip earrings, £30
Student and model Simon Deu Thiong, 21, wears Louis Vuitton wool jacket, £2,910, cotton shirt, £695, wool trousers, £1,100, wool, cotton and polyester blankets (wrapped around body), £1,150 each, and leather sneakers, £930. Student and model Goi Manase, 20, wears Louis Vuitton cotton/wool felt coat, £4,200, cotton shirt, £695, wool trousers, £695, and leather sneakers, £905
Model and student Jade Monrose, 20, wears Chanel wool tweed coat, £8,935, satin top, £2,415, matching skirt, £2,900, metal, resin, strass and glass Disco Ball earrings, £1,100, and metal, resin, strass and glass Diva necklace, £1,365. Giovanni Raspini silver and pearl Anemone ring, £170. Vintage boots, model’s own
Models, Brigett English, Donnika Anderson, Fern Gray and Rhys Claxton at Xdirectn; Ai Zheng Rui, Goi Manase and Simon Deu Thiong at PRM; Apollo Yom Alier at Milk Management; Caitlin Foden at The Hive; Keyla Harewood at Wilhelmina Models; Louis Simmonds at Tomorrow Is Another Day; Romi Peled at Established; Jade Monrose at Kult; Anya Pascaud at Anti Agency; Antara Naidoo at Elite; Arthur Griffiths, Bruce Anderson, Cole Quirke, Hardy Churchill, Joel Kerr, Leah Anderson, Lilith Newson and Saoirse Davis. Casting, Quentin McQueen at Xdirectn. Hair, Takuya Uchiyama using Bumble and Bumble. Make-up, Thomasin Waite at Julian Watson Agency. Flowers, Cereus Nights. Photographer’s assistants, Ed Phillips, Kane Hulse and Akira Trees. Stylist’s assistants, Mitja Olenik and Imaan Ashraf. Make-up assistant, Kimie Yashiro. Production, Danielle Quigley at LG Studio
