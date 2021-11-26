© Laurence Ellis

Model Apollo Yom Alier, 22, wears Dior tulle dress, POA

© Laurence Ellis

Graphic designer, artist and model Rhys Claxton, 24, wears Alexander McQueen wool and satin coat, £3,450, cotton poplin shirt, £520, wool gabardine trousers, £590, and leather Chelsea boots, £750. Rings and earrings, model’s own. Model Ai Zheng, 21, wears Kaushik Velendra wool sleeveless coat, £2,000, cotton sleeveless shirt, £799, and wool trousers, £1,000. John Lobb leather Alston shoes, £1,520

© Laurence Ellis

Model Caitlin Foden, 21, wears Burberry paillette-embellished mesh cape shirt, £5,900, paillette-embellished mesh collar, £990, wool trousers, £750, and stretch-tulle sock boots, POA

© Laurence Ellis

Pastor Bruce Anderson, 54, wears Brunello Cucinelli wool, silk and cashmere flannel tuxedo jacket, £4,940, cotton twill tuxedo shirt, £780, and cotton and silk satin bow tie, £190. Model Donnika Anderson, 27, wears Stella McCartney forest-friendly viscose Faye dress, £1,550. Giovanni Raspini gold-plated Bamboo hoop earrings, £190. Foster carer Leah Anderson wears Giorgio Armani cady and satin coat, £4,850. Chloé silk-gauze dress, £4,185. Alighieri gold-plated bronze The Baby Odyssey necklace, £180. Motley x Estelle Dévé gold Savant bracelet (just seen), £180

© Laurence Ellis

Clockwise from top: Evans wears Hermès jumper, £2,600, and trousers, £800. Asics x Kiko Kostadinov sneakers, £200. Miaranda wears Louis Vuitton coat, £4,200, dress, POA, and boots, £1,470. Gustas wears Prada jacket, £2,900, cardigan, £810, long johns, £1,800, trousers, £890, and shoes, £880. Jane wears Miu Miu jumper, £1,800. Molly Goddard skirt, £3,000. John Lobb loafers, £1,015. Gillian Horsup at Alfies Antiques earrings, £40. Annunziata wears Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello dress, £7,770, shorts, £375, shoes, £1,165, and headband, £1,255. Giovanni Raspini rings, £160. Mira wears Louis Vuitton jacket, £2,900, dress, £14,200

© Laurence Ellis

Model Keyla Harewood, 22, wears Valentino wool jacket, £3,300, cotton poplin shirt, £790, and knit vest (just seen), £1,110. Giovanni Raspini gold-plated Petra earrings, £185

© Laurence Ellis

Performance artist, art model and Gogo dancer Lilith Newson, 23, wears Givenchy wool jacket, POA, and cotton, sequin and fringe halterneck gown, £14,400. Giovanni Raspini silver Berries earrings, £165, and silver Berries ring (just seen), £190. Arthur wears Gucci suede jacket, £3,500, silk-crepe College shirt, £865, twill trousers, £775, and leather moccasins, £610. Earrings and necklace, model’s own

© Laurence Ellis

Truckstar member Joel Kerr, 25, wears Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello wool/mohair trench coat, £2,555, cotton denim trousers, £400, patent leather shoes, £725, and leather tie, £380. Brioni silk/gold shirt, POA. Bandmate Cole Quirke, 25, wears Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello wool-mix sweatshirt, £1,130, wool flannel trousers, £810, and suede leather shoes, £775. Necklace and socks, model’s own. Bandmate Hardy Churchill, 21, wears Brioni silk jacket, £5,560, and wool trousers, £1,440. Budd London cotton Marcella dress shirt, £235. Martine Rose leather shoes, £655

© Laurence Ellis

Model Louis Simmonds, 26, wears Gucci wool/silk jacket, £3,340, matching trousers, £1,670, and silk crepe College shirt, £575. Model Romi Peled, 21, wears Bottega Veneta polyester top, £1,090, and wool trousers, £1,235

© Laurence Ellis

Ceramicist Saoirse Davis, 49, wears Erdem silk duchesse dress, POA. Tilly Sveaas gold necklace, £920. Alighieri gold-plated bronze L’Aura choker, £700. Model and UK coordinator for a global children’s charity Fern Gray, 54, wears Fendi cady dress, £1,550, and leather sandals, £995. Alighieri sterling-silver and freshwater-cornflake-pearl The Cascading Affair earrings, £390. Completedworks gold-plated baroque-pearl bracelet, £395. Giovanni Raspini silver and hydrothermal-quartz Flower ring, £360. Model Brigett English, 51, wears Huishan Zhang silk and spandex cardigan, £1,495, and silk and crystal skirt, £1,695. Jimmy Choo leather Kari 90 shoes, £875. Giovanni Raspini silver and natural-pearl Southern Sea necklace, £550. Gillian Horsup at Alfies Antiques diamanté clip earrings, £30

© Laurence Ellis

Student and model Simon Deu Thiong, 21, wears Louis Vuitton wool jacket, £2,910, cotton shirt, £695, wool trousers, £1,100, wool, cotton and polyester blankets (wrapped around body), £1,150 each, and leather sneakers, £930. Student and model Goi Manase, 20, wears Louis Vuitton cotton/wool felt coat, £4,200, cotton shirt, £695, wool trousers, £695, and leather sneakers, £905

© Laurence Ellis

Model and student Jade Monrose, 20, wears Chanel wool tweed coat, £8,935, satin top, £2,415, matching skirt, £2,900, metal, resin, strass and glass Disco Ball earrings, £1,100, and metal, resin, strass and glass Diva necklace, £1,365. Giovanni Raspini silver and pearl Anemone ring, £170. Vintage boots, model’s own

Models, Brigett English, Donnika Anderson, Fern Gray and Rhys Claxton at Xdirectn; Ai Zheng Rui, Goi Manase and Simon Deu Thiong at PRM; Apollo Yom Alier at Milk Management; Caitlin Foden at The Hive; Keyla Harewood at Wilhelmina Models; Louis Simmonds at Tomorrow Is Another Day; Romi Peled at Established; Jade Monrose at Kult; Anya Pascaud at Anti Agency; Antara Naidoo at Elite; Arthur Griffiths, Bruce Anderson, Cole Quirke, Hardy Churchill, Joel Kerr, Leah Anderson, Lilith Newson and Saoirse Davis. Casting, Quentin McQueen at Xdirectn. Hair, Takuya Uchiyama using Bumble and Bumble. Make-up, Thomasin Waite at Julian Watson Agency. Flowers, Cereus Nights. Photographer’s assistants, Ed Phillips, Kane Hulse and Akira Trees. Stylist’s assistants, Mitja Olenik and Imaan Ashraf. Make-up assistant, Kimie Yashiro. Production, Danielle Quigley at LG Studio