Three American prisoners released from North Korea were on their way back to the US on Wednesday, in a further sign that Pyongyang was keen to improve relations ahead of a planned summit between its leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump.

Pyongyang’s decision to release the three US citizens was the latest in a series of unprompted concessions that pave the way for the first meeting between a US president and a North Korean leader. That summit is expected to take place in the coming weeks.

The US has spent months conducting a global campaign aimed at forcing North Korea to abandon its atomic weapons programme. Late last month Pyongyang pledged to begin talks on denuclearisation. However, sceptics fear North Korea will use any talks to extract concessions on sanctions while continuing to develop its weapons capabilities in secret.

Mr Trump said he was due to personally greet “the 3 wonderful gentlemen” on their arrival in the US in the early hours of Thursday morning. He also said a time and place for the summit had also been agreed, without confirming a location.

The US president later ruled out holding the meeting in the demilitarised zone on the Korean peninsula as he had previously suggested. Some experts have suggested Singapore as a possible venue.

A US government plane departs from Yokota US Airbase on the outskirts of Tokyo on Wednesday. Three Americans detained in North Korea for more than a year are on their way back to the US with Mike Pompeo, secretary of state © AP

Mr Pompeo, who this week flew to Pyongyang for the second time in as many months, said on Wednesday that he had held a “good lengthy conversation” with the North Korean leader, adding the pair had “substantively” discussed the agenda for the Trump-Kim meeting.

“I think that Chairman Kim is trying to set good conditions for the summit,” Mr Pompeo told reporters on arrival at Yokota air base in Japan with the three released men. He said they appeared in good health and had walked on to the plane unaided.

The Trump administration believes that its tough stance on North Korea has brought Mr Kim back to the negotiating table, an approach it is now seeking to employ with Iran. Mr Trump announced on Tuesday that the US was pulling out of a nuclear accord with Tehran that was a hallmark of his predecessor’s foreign policy and had marked a show of unity between America and several allies.

Bruce Klingner, a former CIA analyst who has spoken with North Korean officials, said the number of concessions made by Mr Kim, without him demanding reciprocal action from the US or allies, indicated that the summit would tackle substantive issues.

In recent weeks, North Korea has announced a moratorium on nuclear and missile testing, the closure of a nuclear test site and even shifted the clocks by 30 minutes to fall in step with South Korea. The two Koreas remain technically at war 65 years after the end of the conflict on the Korean peninsula.

“It seems increasingly likely that Kim will come into the summit with a major proposal, perhaps denuclearisation in return for a peace treaty and normalisation of relations,” said Mr Klingner, who was previously deeply sceptical about Pyongyang’s intentions.

But Jenny Town, North Korea programme manager at the US-Korea institute, pointed to bumps ahead, saying it was disconcerting that Mr Pompeo had accidentally referred to the North Korean leader as Chairman Un rather than by his surname Kim.

“This rookie mistake does raise real red flags about how prepared the US really is for this engagement process,” she said.

Two of the three Korean Americans released on Wednesday, Kim Hak-song and Tony Kim, were detained during the Trump administration. A third, Kim Dong-chul, was detained at the tail-end of the Obama administration.

The three men’s fate contrasted with that of the former American prisoner Otto Warmbier. The student was sentenced to 15 years’ hard labour following his 2016 arrest in North Korea. The Trump administration secured his release last year but he was sent home in a coma and died shortly afterwards. His family said Warmbier was returned to them blind and deaf.

