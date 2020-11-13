1 I have a thing for Hermès trays – they are practical, yes, but I’m drawn to the vibrant decoration, and this one is destined to be a centrepiece on my coffee table. Hermès Selle de Dignitaire change tray, £550, hermes.com

2 On Sundays, you’ll likely find me gazing through the window of Monologue on London’s Redchurch Street. I love its edit and I want this table lamp. W103 Sempé table lamp, £754, monologuelondon.com

3 My stay-at-home winter survival list includes the following: Netflix (check), a glass of something chilled (check) and a warm winter blanket. I have my eye on this upgrade in a classic Verner Panton design. It’s soft (I find some fabrics too scratchy for comfort) but will also look suitably stylish when folded on my sofa. Verner Panton for Verpan wool Mirror throw (198cm x 130cm), £222, aram.co.uk

4 I’ve just discovered Nick Cave’s quirky online site, Cave Things, and love its originality. His signed Polaroids are limited editions. Jesus Alone Polaroid, POA, cavethings.com

5 I have different scents for different occasions, but this is a favourite and I’m down to the last precious drops – one spritz and you’re swept away to the Amalfi coast. Louis Vuitton Afternoon Swim, £200 for 100ml, louisvuitton.com

6 I’ve been coveting this Le Corbusier tableware since spotting it at London Design Week. It’s an original design brought to life by Cassina in collaboration with Italian porcelain tableware maker Richard Ginori. Cassina x Ginori 1735 Service Prunier by Le Corbusier, from £84 for two dessert plates, cassina.com

7 There’s something so transportative about Moroccan interiors, and this book captures the energy and vibrancy of Marrakech beautifully. Marrakech Flair by Marisa Berenson for Assouline, €95

8 I once attended a Laurent-Perrier champagne tasting event where its Grand Siècle Iteration 22 was served from magnums. It was really memorable. I would love to say good riddance to 2020 and a hopeful hello to 2021 with a glass of this on New Year’s Eve. Laurent-Perrier Grand Siècle Iteration 22 Magnum, £284, thefinestbubble.com

9 I like new design but often look to classics if I’m adding pieces at home, as I’m captivated by the stories behind them. This Tulip coffee table is an Eero Saarinen icon with a special Sequoia Brown finish. Eero Saarinen for Knoll Tulip Oval coffee table, £4,380, exclusive to conranshop.co.uk

10 I love the clean, architectural lines of this gold Tiffany ring. It’s simple enough to wear everyday but will also accessorise the little black party dress I have in mind for the festive season. Tiffany & Co 18ct-gold T1 Wide ring, £1,850, tiffany.co.uk

11 My culinary skills are below par, but I still want my kitchen to look the part, which is why I’ve long had this casserole pot on my wishlist. Stefania Vasques for Sambonet Terra.Cotto Oval casserole pot, £175, conranshop.co.uk

12 I was given a sample of Aesop’s night mask when I dropped by my local store to stock up on essentials – hand cream (I couldn’t be without it) and body wash (geranium leaf; it smells divine) – and I have to say, I awoke the next morning with plumper skin. It could have been a trick of the light, but I would like a jar of my own to find out. Aesop Sublime Replenishing Night Masque, £93 for 60ml, aesop.com