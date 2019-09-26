Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

A devastating missile and drone attack on Saudi oil installations last week highlighted the vulnerability of global oil supplies to the threat of regional unrest. The attack was claimed by Houthi rebels fighting Saudi-backed forces in neighbouring Yemen, but Saudi and US officials were quick to point the finger of blame at Iran. Geoff Dyer discusses the repercussions of the attack for the region and the oil market with Andrew England, Middle East editor, and Anjli Raval, senior energy correspondent.

Contributors: Geoff Dyer, analysis editor, Andrew England, Middle East editor, and Anjli Raval, senior energy correspondent. Producer: Fiona Symon

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.