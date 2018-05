Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Record numbers of bankruptcies and store closures have devastated the retail sector. So why is the beauty market thriving? Will the likes of Sephora and Ulta be able to ward off Amazon? With guests Moj Mahdara, chief executive of Beautycon, and Simeon Siegel, analyst at Nomura Instinet





