Photography by Marili Andre. Styling by Isabelle Kountoure. Model, Ella Rattigan

Alaïa rib knitted dress, £870, and Mongolian fur (Tibetan lambswool) trousers, £4,590
Bottega Veneta leather dress, £4,900, leather fringe skirt (underneath), £23,800, and leather over-the-knee boots, £2,110 
Prada wool chevron coat, £4,750. Jil Sander by Lucie and Luke Meier leather shoes, £585
Jil Sander by Lucie and Luke Meier silk and mohair coat, £6,000
Alexander McQueen tulle crystal, bead and sequin embroidered dress, £10,500. Clément Picot leather trousers, POA
Louis Vuitton leather and nylon twill coat, £6,600, embroidered tweed top with dramatic sides, £3,420, and wool miniskirt, £1,760
Khaite wool-mix top, £830, and washed cupro skirt, £800. Loewe leather Balloon sandals, £895
Loewe jersey Heel dress, £9,300. Bottega Veneta leather over-the-knee boots, £2,110 
Schiaparelli shearling reversible coat with crinkled and glazed leather bustier, €19,000. Loewe leather Balloon sandals, £895
16ARLINGTON sequin Polaris top, £495, and bamboo jersey Koro trousers, £350
Model, Ella Rattigan at Premier. Casting, Ben Grimes. Hair, Franziska Presche at Together Company. Make-up, Vassilis Theotokis at M+A Talent using Nars. Manicure, Stacey Bushay. Photographer’s assistants, Joe Reddy and Jack Symes. Digital operator, Thomas Carla. Stylist’s assistants, Aylin Bayhan and Aniello Luca Migliaro. Production, Chloe Anderson at LG Studio

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
