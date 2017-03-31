China Business

Investors walk back from the edge on China, but big risks remain

Recent data has buoyed markets, but the debate between Chinese bulls and bears rages
The Long View

by: John Authers

The terracotta army of China bulls is back. It is more than a year since the Chinese economy started to show a sharp turnround. At that point, investors were braced for an economic “hard landing” and a currency devaluation. The turnround since then had its most direct effect on the stocks of the western companies most exposed to China for their revenues, and on the prices of commodities that China buys.

That sentiment has at last reached international investors. Last month, for the first time in three years, China enjoyed net inflows of capital, rather than outflows, according to the International Institute of Finance. China continues to dominate inflows to emerging markets. EM stocks are up 41 per cent since last January’s lows. Meanwhile, EM bond issuance hit an all-time record in this quarter while their currencies also enjoyed a great rebound, as fears recede that an “America First” US would inflict damage on global trade.

This is the end of your free article preview.

Want to read more?

Subscribe by choosing a package below:

Purchase a Newspaper + Premium Digital subscription for

$11.77 per week

Purchase a Premium Digital subscription for

$10.25 per week

Purchase a Standard Digital subscription for Limited Time Offer

$4.79 per week

Purchase a Digital Trial subscription for

$1.00 for 4 weeks

Terms and conditions apply

Other subscription options

Corporate
Newspaper Only
Weekend Paper + Premium Digital
Weekend App Edition
Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2017. All rights reserved. You may share using our article tools. Please don't cut articles from FT.com and redistribute by email or post to the web.