Sterling vulnerable to renewed political angst

British politics may have receded as a risk factor in the eyes of many in the markets, but traders should expect a revival in the coming weeks according to strategists at HSBC, who are shorting sterling.

The pound is currently sitting at $1.287, around its 100-day moving average, but Daragh Maher, head of US FX strategy at HSBC, expects this to crack, “opening up a move sharply lower that would bring $1.25 into view”.

This is not driven by dollar strength, he argues — the US currency is in a “waiting game”, with traders looking to key events including the US Federal Reserve’s September and December meetings for indications of future monetary policy.

In the interim, US economic data are not having a significant impact on market sentiment, Mr Maher says.

But regarding the UK’s prospects, sterling “has looked more vulnerable recently” and HSBC expects this to weigh on sentiment in the coming weeks, causing “additional weakness, notably against USD”, Mr Maher adds.

“UK economic news continues to deteriorate and challenging politics could become a fashionable talking point again as an explanation for a more marked retreat in GBP,” he argues.

Britain’s negotiations with the EU over the terms of its exit from the bloc are set to come into renewed focus once the German elections in October are ticked off the continent’s political calendar.

Consequently HSBC is selling GBP-USD at $1.288, targeting $1.251 with a stop at $1.305.

kate.allen@ft.com