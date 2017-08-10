Tony Blair reveals brief student flirtation with Trotsky

Tony Blair has said that reading a biography of Leon Trotsky was “like a light going on” that ignited his interest in politics.

The former Labour prime minister made the comments in Reflections with Peter Hennessy, a programme broadcast on BBC Radio 4 on Thursday.

Mr Blair, who was prime minister from 1997 until 2007, told Peter Hennessy, professor of contemporary British history at Queen Mary, University of London, that the first political book he ever read was a three-volume biography of Trotsky by Isaac Deutscher, a Polish communist.

“I had no interest in politics at all and... we were playing some gig that night, my rock band, and actually had... the first volume of the Deutscher trilogy of Trotsky lying in my room unread,” Mr Blair recalled in the BBC interview.

He said he picked the book up and “for some bizarre reason” stayed up all night reading it.

“I suddenly thought, the world’s full of these extraordinary causes and injustices and here’s this guy, Trotsky, who was so inspired by all of this that he went out to create a Russian revolution and change the world,” the former prime minister said. “I think it’s a very, very odd thing, just literally it was like a light going on.”

Trotsky was one of the architects of the October 1917 Bolshevik Revolution and the subsequent Red Army victory in the Russian civil war. He was subsequently sent into exile after losing a power struggle with Joseph Stalin but continues to inspire elements of the contemporary British hard left.

Mr Blair, who promoted a centrist ideology while in Downing Street, said he was “briefly a Trot” before coming to the conclusion within less than a year that the ideology “wasn’t right”.

I suddenly thought — the world’s full of these extraordinary causes and injustices and here’s this guy, Trotsky, who was so inspired by all of this that he went out to create a Russian revolution

Mr Blair attributed the end of his Trotskyism partly to a discussion with a graduate student from India who warned him of the dangers of an overmighty state — an idea that helped to inspire some of Mr Blair’s later public-sector reforms.

“He was disputing my kind of Marxist analysis and he said, ‘Look, you’ve got to understand the state too can become a vested interest,’” Mr Blair said.

“It was a very profound insight for me,” Mr Blair said.

Mr Blair also discussed the decision to participate in the US invasion of Iraq in 2003, defending the central decision to remove Saddam Hussein from power but telling Prof Hennessy that “mistakes were made”.

The former prime minister did not reject Prof Hennessy’s suggestion that the former Iraqi regime’s chemical or biological weapons might have been “spirited over the border into Syria”.

“I don’t know because it’s a mystery, because the one thing is we know he had them because he used them and we know we haven’t found them,” Mr Blair said.

Mr Blair also discussed his fractious relationship with Gordon Brown, his former close friend who became a bitter rival before succeeding him as prime minister. Mr Blair recounted how Mr Brown taught him how to make a speech, taking his planned address to a Labour party conference and rewriting it because it was “ridiculous”.

However, he also revealed that one of the most infamous discussions in modern British politics — over whether he or Mr Brown should stand for Labour leader after the sudden death of John Smith in 1994 — happened on a different schedule and in a different place than previously reported.

The discussion is normally said to have occurred at Granita, a then-restaurant in Islington, north London. But Mr Blair said on Thursday that the core of the discussion had happened previously, at the home of two old school friends of Mr Blair’s in Edinburgh.

“We did have a dinner in the Granita, but by then we’d already decided what we were going to do,” he said.

Mr Blair said that Mr Brown accepted his decision to stand for the leadership “in the end”, but added: “It was extremely difficult for him.”