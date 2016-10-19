Insurers team up to study benefits of blockchain

Five of Europe’s biggest insurers have joined forces in an attempt to put blockchain through its paces to evaluate whether the technology can help make the insurance industry more efficient.

The group, made up of Aegon, Zurich, Allianz, Munich Re and Swiss Re, are initially planning to experiment with the technology in the reinsurance sector.

Blockchain is the technology behind bitcoin, the virtual currency. It is a shared, encrypted database that allows users to securely record details of transactions or contracts in several places at once. While a large number of pilot uses are under way in the banking industry, the technology has been slower to take off in insurance.

“We have a number of potential uses in the pipeline,” said Alessandro Spadoni, who is working on the project for Zurich. “The first is for reinsurance. We’re looking at the use of smart contracts to streamline the selling of reinsurance and the processing of claims.”

We’re looking at the use of smart contracts to streamline the selling of reinsurance and the processing of claims.”

Smart contracts put terms and conditions into code so that they can be put into action automatically when specific trigger points are reached. For example, a smart insurance contract could pay a claim automatically in certain circumstances.

“We should be able to provide more efficient and streamlined services to our customers,” added Mr Spadoni.

Analysis from Capgemini, published last week, said that financial services companies could generate big savings by using blockchain. In motor policies, for example, insurers could cut almost 13 per cent off operating and claims costs by using smart contracts, according to the IT services group. Much of that could be passed on to customers.

Blockchain Banks adopt blockchain for mortgage valuation system Bank of China and HSBC aim to launch property survey database

However, the big European insurers will take their time before putting anything into practice. “We’re not yet fully convinced of the benefits that blockchain can deliver,” said Mr Spadoni. “There will be very measured experimentation.” He added that he had not yet seen anyone with a fully productive use of blockchain in insurance.

The group is planning to deliver its first results by the middle of next year and hopes that other insurers will eventually join in.

“If you want to establish an industry wide blockchain network, you need everyone on it. You need a network effect,” said Mr Spadoni.

Although the use of blockchain is at a relatively early stage in insurance, other experiments are under way. Allianz and Nephila Capital have piloted a smart contract in natural catastrophe insurance. Blem, an IT company, has started offering blockchain based contracts for reinsurance. And Safeshare, a UK-based start-up, is using the technology to provide insurance for people who rent out their spare rooms for use as offices.