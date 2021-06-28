Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The UK’s financial watchdog has ordered crypto exchange Binance to stop all regulated activities in Britain, and Denmark’s media industry is pioneering a new bargaining tactic to try and make Google and Facebook pay for news. Plus, the FT’s Andrew Edgecliffe-Johnson reports that some US companies blame Amazon’s aggressive hiring practices for the current labor shortage.





Financial watchdog bans crypto exchange Binance from UK

https://www.ft.com/content/8bc0e5e0-2705-496d-a265-acccaffaee87





Danish media club together to make US tech giants pay for news

https://www.ft.com/content/c83d6b7f-ed19-4a90-a719-3bf4aedccdff?





Amazon effect’ sets the tone for US workers’ remuneration

https://www.ft.com/content/9e8b9727-7955-44c4-955a-73375a7a20ef





UBS to let most staff mix working from home and office permanently

https://www.ft.com/content/1601e314-6d6d-4014-94df-f2858ee64e8e?





See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.