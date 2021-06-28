The UK’s financial watchdog has ordered crypto exchange Binance to stop all regulated activities in Britain, and Denmark’s media industry is pioneering a new bargaining tactic to try and make Google and Facebook pay for news. Plus, the FT’s Andrew Edgecliffe-Johnson reports that some US companies blame Amazon’s aggressive hiring practices for the current labor shortage.
