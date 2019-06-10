Do violent video games promote aggression? Chinese authorities think so. The grisly nature of some games helped trigger a freeze on commercial approvals last year. A censored version of Tencent's battle royale game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has recently won approval. The gore is gone. In its absence, Tencent should receive a windfall.

For months, the Chinese technology group could not monetise the global popularity of PUBG in China. Without a commercial licence, in-game sales were banned. The response of the tech giant was to launch a gentler version called Game for Peace. Gamers fight terrorism as part of military training, instead of killing each other. Within a day of its release last month, it took over as the top revenue-generating app in China.

Analysts expect this game to generate at least $1bn in additional annual sales, boosting Tencent’s top line from games by 7 per cent this year. Sales are well on track. The new version of PUBG have more than doubled the game’s turnover to $146m, making it the world’s highest grossing mobile title. Game for Peace brought in half of total revenues while 263m PUBG users outside China picked up the rest.

Tencent shares have slid 13 per cent from an April high. At 29 times forward earnings, the valuation is 14 per cent below average for the past three years. A slowing economy and delays in approvals have taken a toll. Investors have been dumping Chinese stocks as trade tensions deepen.

This decline seems excessive. Tencent gets 97 per cent of its revenues from China. Of this, almost a third comes from games. Despite licensing delays, it still holds about two-thirds of China’s game distribution market. Resuming approvals will add titles to Tencent’s portfolio. It has also started focusing on exports for growth. A toned-down version, PUBG Lite, will launch in India this month following Thailand, Turkey and Brazil.

Gamers outside China seeking less gore can change the colour of blood to green. For investors, Game for Peace gives them the green light to buy.