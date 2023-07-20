A crackdown on password sharing helped Netflix add nearly 6mn subscribers, UK inflation fell to a 15-month low of 7.9 per cent in June, Ukraine’s armed forces are having a hard time with Russian mines and Spain’s Sunday election could mean the end of Pedro Sánchez’s time as prime minister.

Mentioned in this podcast:

Netflix’s password-sharing crackdown pays off with nearly 6mn new subscribers

UK inflation falls more than expected to 7.9% in June

Could the UK inflation crisis be at a turning point?

Military briefing: the mines stalling Ukraine’s advance

‘Spain first’: Vox party on brink of sharing power

Rachman Review podcast: Spain's lurch to the right

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon, Sonja Hutson and Marc Filippino. Additional help from Monica Lopez, Katie McMurran, Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva and Gavin Kallmann. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com