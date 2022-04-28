Family travel is one of the biggest segments of the tourism industry – with one survey suggesting that on average globally, travellers with children born in 2010 or later are taking more than three trips a year – creating a need for child-friendly gear that can make getaways less stressful. Here’s our selection.

Joolz Aer buggy

Joolz Aer buggy, £419

This compact travel buggy can be folded in seconds with one hand, and at 6kg is not only reasonably easy to carry over your shoulder but small enough to stow in a plane’s overhead locker. The seat, which has a 22kg weight limit, has adjustable recline, plus there’s a clever folding bassinet option that means you’re all set for a newborn too. £419, joolz.com

Maxi Cosi Nomad foldable car seat

Maxi Cosi Nomad foldable car seat, £199, kiddies-kingdom.com

A forward facing five-point harness car seat designed for nine-month- to four-year-olds. It folds in half into an impressively small size for easy transportation (it’s also overhead locker ready) and weighs less than 4kg. £199, kiddies-kingdom.com

Camelbak Eddy+ Kids bottle

Camelbak Eddy+ Kids bottle, £16

This 400ml straw-style bottle is leak- and spill-proof, and its translucency helps with keeping it clean. It’s also made from 50 per cent recycled materials. £16, camelbak.co.uk

Ergobaby Omni Breeze baby carrier

Ergobaby Omni Breeze baby carrier, £174.90

Highly adjustable, and hence suitable for all shapes and sizes, this carrier is really comfortable over extended periods. Its soft mesh construction also has great airflow to keep everyone cool. It can be set in various positions, including forward-facing, so it can be used from newborn to toddler, and there’s an integrated hood for sun protection as well as storage pockets. You can also pop it in the washing machine to keep it clean. £174.90, ergobaby.co.uk

JetKids by Stokke Crew backpack

Jetkids by Stokke Crew backpack, £49

Made with travel in mind, although suitable for everyday use, this pack draws inspiration from aeronautics with its playful aeroplane-style buckle fastener and “captain stripe” detailing on the straps. Very handy is the pull-out seat pad, and wipe-clean, water-repellent material, plus it’s expandable for stowing away extras. £49, stokke.com



Yogasleep Hushh compact sound machine

Yogasleep Hussh compact sound machine, $29.99

A lifesaver when travelling, transmitting white noise that can help young ones to fall asleep in unfamiliar surroundings. This one is compact and can be clipped onto a bag or buggy, has an integrated rechargeable battery with six hours of play, and three noise options with an amber LED nightlight. $29.99, yogasleep.com

Elvie pump

Elvie pump, £269

A very sleek design that can be placed inside a bra under a jumper to collect milk discreetly and efficiently while getting on with the day (according to my wife). A single charge (via USB cable) gives up to two and a half hours of pumping and it’s easily put together and cleaned after use. £269, www.elvie.com

Done By Deer changing backpack

Done By Deer changing backpack, £65, jojomamanbebe.co.uk

A carry-all for those who want something slicker than an everyday backpack. The wipe-clean material is made from 38 PET recycled bottles, and essentials include a folding changing mat, which is neatly stowed in one of its seven internal pockets. £65, jojomamanbebe.co.uk

BabyBjörn Travel Cot Light

BabyBjörn Travel Cot Light, £247

Erecting and packing up this modestly sized cot is really easy, and at 6kg it’s fairly lightweight and easy to carry inside the durable carry bag. The mattress, which is padded, is laid on the floor and the mesh sides allow for good airflow. £247, babybjorn.com

Puro Sound Labs BT2200 volume-limited Bluetooth headphones

Puro Sound BT2200 headphones, $99

These child-friendly headphones are small, light and have a volume limit of 85db to protect delicate ears. They look cool, with aluminium ear cups and a comfortable cushioned headband, and can be daisy-chained when listening or watching next to a sibling. Bluetooth-enabled, they have a battery life of up to 20 hours. $99, purosound.com

Anker 737 power bank

Anker 737 power bank, £129.99

It might not be the lightest option at around half a kilo, but the latest battery tech means this gadget charges devices at the fastest possible speeds: the substantial 25,600mAh capacity is enough to power an iPhone more than five times, or fully charge a MacBook. You can also power three devices at once via its USB-C and two USB-A ports. £129.99, anker.com

Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 2nd-gen speaker

Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 2nd-generation speaker, £239

The fully dust- and waterproof aluminium housing (of just 13cm in diameter) not only looks good but is robust enough for kids, and it’s easily paired with almost any device via Bluetooth while supporting Alexa Voice Assistant for hands-free controls. The battery should give you up to 18 hours of playtime. £239, bang-olufsen.com

OtterBox iPad Air Defender Series case

OtterBox Defender Series Case for iPad Air, £79.99

With built-in screen protector, port covers and a solid screen shield, which can be removed to double up as a stand, this offers the highest protection for your iPad with a lifetime warranty. £79.99 otterbox.co.uk