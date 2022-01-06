In Portugal a former prime minister, judges, top bankers, business chiefs and football club presidents have all been ensnared in corruption scandals. But with their cases still mired in a sluggish legal system, perceived flaws in the fight against graft have become a pressing political issue.

One of the final acts of legislators before parliament was dissolved last month ahead of a snap election on January 30 was to approve a package of anti-corruption laws.

“Our courts work at an acceptable pace when it comes to family and labour disputes, but not for white-collar crime,” said Paulo de Morais, president of the Civic Front, which campaigns for transparency in public life. “The law is not bad, it’s simply too complex.”

Experts on white-collar crime see the new legislation as too timid and legalistic to deal effectively with the problem, fearing it will do little to remedy widespread distrust in politicians and businessmen and a lack of confidence in the courts. Although polls forecast that prime minister António Costa’s socialists will win the election, Chega, a rightwing populist party, is expected to benefit most from growing frustration over perceived deficiencies in tackling corruption.

“The reforms focus on legal aspects and not the efficient working of institutions,” said João Paulo Batalha, a founder and former president of the Portuguese branch of Transparency International, a non-government organisation that monitors corruption. “What we need are specialised courts and a genuine anti-corruption agency equipped with the necessary resources, independence and authority to investigate and prosecute.”

In October, a study by researchers at Lisbon’s Institute of Social Sciences (ICS) showed that, on average, people surveyed thought more than two-thirds of politicians and 51 per cent of business executives were corrupt.

Portugal’s “fight against corruption needs to intensify”, the OECD warned in a recent report, noting that more than half of companies regarded it as a serious problem. According to the European Commission, only 14 per cent of those convicted for corruption in 2017 were serving a sentence in 2020.

Costa praised police for their role in the arrest in South Africa last month of João Rendeiro, a fugitive former bank chief, saying it was “a sign that we can trust in our [judicial] institutions”. The banker had fled Portugal before he could be detained following his conviction for fraud and other crimes.

In an unrelated case days later, Manuel Pinho, a former economy minister, was placed under house arrest as part of an investigation into alleged corruption related to purchasing agreements in the power sector. Rendeiro and Pinho deny any wrongdoing.

Recent action in these cases has highlighted just how long corruption investigations and court cases can take. Pinho’s lawyer, for example, pointed out that the former minister had been under investigation for 10 years over allegations relating to events that occurred 15 years ago. Rendeiro was first officially suspected of wrongdoing in 2009.

Prime minister António Costa’s Socialists backed anti-graft laws that were approved before parliament was dissolved. But the OECD says Portugal’s ‘fight against corruption needs to intensify’ © Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP/Getty

Critics say the Portuguese legal system’s complexity enables lawyers to delay final court judgments far beyond reasonable limits. What were intended as guarantees after Portugal’s return to democracy in 1974, said Batalha, had turned into privileges, because only the wealthy could afford the lawyers needed to use them.

The Civic Front’s Morais advocates abolishing the system whereby jail sentences applied to convicted defendants are suspended if they appeal to a higher court. Others, including Lucília Gago, the attorney-general, have warned that white-collar crime cannot be fought effectively without more resources.

Allegations of corruption reached the top of politics in 2014, when José Sócrates, Portugal’s socialist prime minister from 2005 to 2011, was detained for nine months on suspicion of crimes from which he was later alleged to have amassed millions of euros in kickbacks.

In April, however, a judge threw out all but six of the 31 charges against Sócrates, saying the statute of limitations had run out for many of the alleged crimes and citing a lack of coherent evidence. In total, 172 of the 189 charges brought against 28 individuals and companies were dismissed, including most charges against Ricardo Salgado, the former head of Banco Espírito Santo, who was alleged to have bribed Sócrates and others.

State prosecutors are appealing against the judge’s decision, which appears to have further dented public confidence in the country’s capacity to deal with corruption. Both Salgado, accused of 65 crimes in a separate case that has not come to trial, and Sócrates deny any wrongdoing.

Pedro Magalhães, a researcher working on the ICS survey before and after many of the charges against Sócrates and others were thrown out, noted a significant drop in trust in the judicial system after the ruling. “Confidence had increased ahead of the decision on sending the accused for trial, but dropped back from a trust level of about 50 per cent to 30 per cent.”

Public mistrust in politicians and in the effectiveness of the justice system is seen as politically fertile ground for Chega, which has ambitions to become Portugal’s third-largest political force after the election. The ballot was called after Costa’s minority government failed to persuade the far left to support his 2022 budget.

Patrícia Calca, another researcher involved in the ICS study, said movements such as Chega aimed to use corruption to discredit mainstream parties as a whole. “When there’s no effective distinction between individual wrongdoers and the political system, every new case of corruption becomes a nail in the coffin of democracy.”