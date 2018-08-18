What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time

Eight months after her abrupt departure from the White House, former Donald Trump aide Omarosa Manigault Newman has clawed her way back into the news with a new memoir and a collection of audio recordings she secretly made of the US president and his staff. Courtney Weaver observes in a profile that the former reality television staffer was born in Youngstown Ohio, studied broadcast journalism and worked in vice-president Al Gore’s office and commerce department before appearing in the first season of Mr Trump's The Apprenticetelevision show.

During Mr Trump's presidential campaign, she was his director for African-American outreach and was then appointed as an assistant to the president and the director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison. “In some ways I was looking for a father figure,” she told PBS NewsHour. “And I found that in Donald Trump.” He has now denounced her as a “dog” and a “crazed, crying low-life”.

Tim Harford looks at different ways to measure inequality. He writes, "Bill Gates has more money than I do. JK Rowling sells more books. Katy Perry has more Twitter followers. Usain Bolt is faster." It is possible to track a country's inequality of income, longevity or even sexual partners, he argues.

Miranda Green tackles the new, tougher UK national exams known as A-levels. The latest version, which marks a return to high-stakes final examinations, drove many students crazy. But for some of them, the results announced this week were something of side show because they had already been offered university places – no matter what their marks.

Tony Barber writes that this week's Genoa bridge collapse exposes a failure to invest in infrastructure that goes well beyond Italy. Exactly 11 years earlier, a bridge over the Mississippi in Minneapolis also fell apart, killing 13 people. Design flaws, traffic that was far heavier than anticipated and a lack of maintenance brought the US bridge down. Now Italian officials are investigating whether similar issues contributed to the the disaster that left 38 people dead.

Best of the week

Planning rules are driving the global housing crisis– Robin Harding

Elon Musk’s latest salvo raises more questions than it answers– Brooke Masters

New investment rules will squeeze US-China flows– Rana Foroohar

Wells Fargo’s apologies leave customers unmoved– Ben McLannahan

The alt-right is revising its online strategy after a backlash– Courtney Weaver

Erdogan and Trump battle it out in the lira blame game– Katie Martin

Africa cannot count on a demographic dividend– David Pilling

What you've been saying

Britain will not better the EU-Japan trade deal: from Caroline Doggart, London, UK

It is difficult to understand why UK officials continue to travel to Tokyo hoping for agreement on a special UK-Japan trade deal. Are they not aware of the fact that on April 18, after five years of negotiations, Japan and the EU signed an economic partnership agreement (EPA) far more comprehensive than anything the UK would achieve on its Brexit own after long negotiations? […] By leaving the EU the UK will miss the chance to benefit from favourable access to a valuable market until it finally reaches a special bilateral deal, if ever.

In response to "Africa cannot count on a demographic dividend" , Myweehoney says:

In my lifetime world population has quadrupled and will most likely quintuple before I ship out. Every year for as long as I can remember the UN has had to revise upward world population estimates. Why? Increased lifespans and the African population explosion. My young grandson could well live to the end of this century. What will the world be like then?

Fixating on productivity may be stifling creativity: letter from Zoë Humphries, London, UK

Productivity may be the age-old measure of output, but is it possible that we’ve become so focused on productivity that we’re stifling the creativity needed to innovate? […] So, instead of focusing on who is getting the most done, organisations would be wise to shift how they measure and achieve success. Nurturing a culture of self-expression, factoring creative time into everyday activities and designing the workspace to facilitate creative thinking, could be the key to a more fulfilled — and more productive — workforce.

Today's opinion

Person in the News: Omarosa Manigault Newman, Trump’s apprentice turned nemesis

The former reality TV star is tormenting the White House with claims of secret tapes

Genoa bridge collapse exposes a scourge that is not just in Italy

Across the west, the case for more public spending on infrastructure is unanswerable

Mark Sebba, entrepreneur, 1948-2018

A beloved boss who drove Net-a-Porter’s early success

Undercover Economist: Why all things are not equal in the measure of inequality

Most of us would not mind having more money, but we may not all want more lovers

Ingram Pinn’s illustration of the week: Tesla twitters

Tweet shakes shareholders

Welcome back, Britain’s annual A-level neurosis

Not only students find these exams hard — the system baffles parents and employers

FT View

The FT View: The high cost of dissent in Trump’s America

The president is eroding institutions with his revenge against critics

The FT View: Digital influencers must be open about their incentives

The UK Competition and Markets Authority is right to scrutinise a fast-evolving ad fad

The Big Read

The Big Read: Turkey: the perils of Erdogan’s power grab

Critics say the roots of the crisis lie in the sidelining of critics and the weakening of institutions