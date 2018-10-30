Thank you for your help!

Philip Hammond delivered Britain’s annual Budget on Monday and it was far from a normal fiscal event. The era of austerity is drawing to a close, the chancellor announced, but the spectre of Brexit hangs over the UK’s economy. His ability to plan and predict what will happen to growth and tax receipts after next March has limited his room for manoeuvre. Yet there were plenty of spending giveaways — notably on the National Health Service and welfare — and a new digital services tax. Our commentary:

Martin Wolf says Mr Hammond has been given a fiscal gift that is being handed straight back to the electorate. This represents the UK’s largest discretionary fiscal loosening since the OBR was founded in 2010.

Robert Shrimsley concludes that this is a Budget with menaces. Mr Hammond is hoping that MPs will be persuaded that the good times will arrive again once they vote through a Brexit deal.

Ruth Lea thinks Project Fear has returned and Hammond unwisely wheeled out the frighteners about the impact of a no-deal exit from the EU.

Rupert Harrison thinks that public services are putting pressure on fiscal prudence. He notes that the UK’s debt burden remains dangerously high.

I’ve argued that the Budget treads a delicate line between Hammond’s aversion to tax rises and his colleague’s desire for spending. But the lack of boldness is disappointing.

The FT editorial board concludes that the chancellor is throwing the dice to try to secure a soft Brexit.

And in our non-Budget-related content:

Gideon Rachman makes the case for why globalism is good for you, noting that the likes of US president Donald Trump do not seem to have learnt the lessons of the 1930s.

Constanze Stelzenmüller says that the collapse of Germany’s centre ground brings the era of Angela Merkel to a close.

James Woolsey argues that America must act to protect its power grid, as electrical infrastructure is vulnerable to both extreme weather and cyber attack.

Nick Butler writes that science can succeed on climate change where politics fails.

While Martin Wolf’s analysis of the recent report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change is admirable in its overarching message, one crucial element is notable by its absence. Changes to agriculture will indeed be important if we are to have any chance of meeting the terms of the Paris agreement, as potentially will technological innovations such as carbon capture. But it’s even more important to recognise the power of reforestation, smarter forestry practices and better conservation of associated carbon-storing ecosystems, including peatlands, wetlands and mangroves. Together, it’s estimated that these “natural climate solutions” are capable of delivering 37 per cent of the emissions reductions over the critical 2020-30 period.

As much as Italy needs reform and I don’t think the current government is able to do that, the European Commission and Germany are very wrong here. Italy desperately needs fiscal stimulus. The 3 per cent deficit rule hinders that and means Italy’s balance sheet recession will continue to damage the economy. It’s political and economic dogma and it’s wrong.

Further to “Germans show how to tackle the puzzle of productivity”: there are good apprenticeship systems in the leading edges of UK manufacturing — as good as anything Germany does. No one contests this. The problem is in a long tail of manufacturing companies that do nothing, or do it badly. Germany focuses on service sector apprenticeships too, and it places as much weight on them as it does on manufacturing apprenticeships.

