US election night: a guide to results timetable

One of the most divisive US presidential elections in history is nearly over. By the end of election day on Tuesday, more than 130m Americans out of an eligible population of 225m are expected to have cast ballots across 50 states.

But just winning the popular vote will not necessarily send Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump to the White House. Instead, the US’s complicated system makes the night a race to secure a majority of the 538 votes in the electoral college — 270 or more.

What should you be watching for and when is the drama likely to unfold?

The swing states to watch

This year’s election is being fought hardest in 10 states: Arizona (11 electoral college votes), Colorado (9), Florida (29), Iowa (6), Nevada (6), New Hampshire (4), North Carolina (15), Ohio (18), Pennsylvania (20) and Virginia (13).

Mrs Clinton starts with an advantage in the electoral college and can afford to lose traditional battlegrounds such as Florida and Ohio. But if that happens, falling short in states such as Pennsylvania and North Carolina could prove fatal to her presidential ambitions. If Mr Trump does not win in Florida and Ohio, his chances of victory will be slim. One key could be the size of the turnout of Latino voters in Arizona, Florida and Nevada, which have large Hispanic populations. Another could be whether African-American voters go to the polls at a high rate in North Carolina and Ohio.

Georgia (16), Michigan (16), Utah (6) and Wisconsin (10) all could emerge as important, especially in the event of a tight race. Georgia and Utah are traditionally Republican strongholds, while Michigan and Wisconsin are part of a “Blue Wall” that the Democrats had hoped would help guarantee a Clinton victory.

What happens when and how late will I need to stay up?

6pm EST (11pm GMT) — The first polls close in Indiana (11), home to Trump running mate Mike Pence, the state’s governor, and Kentucky (8).

Both states are heavily Republican and likely to be carried by Mr Trump.

7pm EST (Midnight GMT) — Polls close in the battleground states of Florida (29) and Virginia (13). As well as Georgia (16), South Carolina (9) and Vermont (3).

The counting of ballots across the nation will go on well into Wednesday. You can, however, expect US media outlets to begin calling the races in safe Democratic and Republican states such as Kentucky, Vermont and South Carolina. But do not expect early calls in Florida or Virginia. In 2012, a winner was not declared in Florida until days after the election. A result in Virginia was not declared until after midnight.

7:30pm EST (12:30am Wednesday GMT) — Polls close in two more important states: Ohio (18) and North Carolina (15). They also shut in West Virginia (5), where Mr Trump is heavily favoured.

Mr Trump has done a lot of campaigning in Ohio, hoping to capitalise on the appeal of his protectionist trade policies in the rust belt state. In 2012, Mitt Romney had been declared the winner in four of the five states called before 8pm. President Barack Obama had won only Vermont.

8pm EST (1am GMT) — Things start to heat up. Polls close in the crucial states of Pennsylvania (20) and Michigan (16), and in Alabama (9), Connecticut (7), Delaware (3), the District of Columbia (3), Illinois (20), Kansas (6), Maine (4), Maryland (10), Massachusetts (11), Mississippi (6), Missouri (10), New Jersey (14), Oklahoma (7), Rhode Island (4) and Tennessee (11).

Expect a flurry of declarations in safe Republican and Democratic states. If Mrs Clinton does not take Pennsylvania it will be a big blow — especially because she chose to spend the last night of her campaign in Philadelphia alongside her husband and the Obamas. In 2012 it took almost two hours for Mr Obama to be named the winner in the state. It was the first real battleground to be called.

Maine is the first of two states that do not allocate their electoral college votes on a winner-takes-all system. Maine and Nebraska allocate some of their electoral votes by congressional district.

9pm EST (2am GMT) — The polls close in Colorado (9), Wisconsin (10) and Texas (38). They also shut in Louisiana (8), Minnesota (10), Nebraska (5), New Mexico (5), New York (29), South Dakota (3) and Wyoming (10).

Look for early calls for Mrs Clinton in the population-heavy states of New York and New Jersey where she is firmly favoured.

10pm EST (3am GMT) — Polls are closing in western states Arizona (11), Idaho (4), Montana (3), Nevada (6) and Utah (6) as well as the mid-western farm state of Iowa (6).

In 2012, this is when Mr Obama began really piling up the victories. Although it has a long tradition of voting Republican in presidential races, Arizona has been seen as more of a battleground this year. Utah is also interesting this year as conservative Mormon Evan McMullin has been polling well in the state and could even win it.

11pm EST (4am GMT) — The polls close in the biggest electoral prize on the map — solidly Democratic California (55) — as well as Washington state (12), Oregon (7) and North Dakota (3).

Midnight EST (5am GMT) — Polls close in Alaska (3) and Hawaii (4).

Time for the concession speeches? In 2008 and 2012, John McCain and Mitt Romney each gave nationally televised concession speeches shortly after midnight eastern time.

And what if we have no winner by the end of the night? In the event that neither candidate gets to 270, the Republican-controlled House of Representatives will decide who the next president should be.

What are the main factors to watch?

With polls showing voters having negative opinions of both major candidates, one of the key factors on election day could be the enthusiasm of their bases. If black, female, Latino and young voters do not turn out in significant numbers, it could represent a blow to the Clinton camp. Likewise, if white working class voters do not go to the polls in significant numbers it would hurt Mr Trump.

Turnout among African-American voters looks likely to be lower than it was in 2008 and 2012. But Mr Trump’s provocative immigration policies mean a growing Hispanic electorate is expected to vote heavily against him.

One other thing to watch could be whether Trump supporters deliver on threats to mount a concerted campaign to “watch” polls in heavily Democratic areas, which some fear could amount to voter intimidation.

Which are the important groups of voters to track?

Polls show the biggest divide among voters this year could be based on education. Mr Trump’s strongest support has been with older, high-school educated white voters. But Mrs Clinton is expected to become the first Democratic presidential candidate to win among college-educated white voters since pollsters began gathering the data in 1952.

Is Tuesday the only day Americans can vote?

No. Thirty seven states allow early voting and in many parts of the country people have been lining up to cast their ballots for weeks. At least 47m people, or more than a quarter of the expected electorate, voted early. In some states, as many as 70 per cent of the votes were expected to be in before Tuesday.

What other races should I keep an eye on?

Americans will also be voting for 34 of the US Senate’s 100 seats and for all 435 seats in the House of Representatives. Twelve governorships are up for grabs this year.

The big question beyond the presidency is what will happen in the Republican-controlled Congress. A good night for Democrats would see them win five seats and regain control of the Senate (four if Mrs Clinton wins as that would mean vice-president Tim Kaine would cast the deciding vote) while also whittling down the Republicans’ 30-seat majority in the 435-seat House. It is extremely unlikely Democrats will regain control of the House.

Which Senate races should I monitor?

Florida: Republican Senator Marco Rubio is facing a well-funded challenge from Democrat Patrick Murphy. But the former presidential candidate has been leading in the polls.

Illinois: Republican Mark Kirk faces a strong challenger in Democratic congresswoman Tammy Duckworth, who lost both her legs while serving as a helicopter pilot in Iraq. He was forced to apologise after questioning Ms Duckworth’s part-Thai family history, which on her father’s side goes back to before the American Revolution.

Indiana: Former Democratic governor and senator Evan Bayh was once thought likely to romp home. But his lead in the race for the open seat has narrowed over Republican congressman Todd Young.

New Hampshire: Republican Senator Kelly Ayotte and Democratic Governor Maggie Hassan have been running neck and neck in the polls all year.

Missouri: Jason Kander, a 35-year-old Democrat who served in Afghanistan, has turned a long-shot challenge to incumbent Republican Roy Blunt into a tight race.

Nevada: Minority Leader Harry Reid’s retirement has turned this into a truly competitive race for the first time since the late 1980s. Republican congressman Joe Heck is battling Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto for the seat.

North Carolina: This could end up being the most important swing state in the country this year. Republican Senator Richard Burr is facing a tight race against Democrat Deborah Ross.

Ohio: Polls show Republican Senator Rob Portman with a commanding lead over former Democratic governor Ted Strickland thanks largely to a lacklustre campaign by Mr Strickland.

Pennsylvania: Republican Senator Pat Toomey rode the Tea Party wave in 2010. His Democratic challenger is Katie McGinty.

Remind me what the electoral map looked like in 2012?