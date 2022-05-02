Geography class: EU takes bulk of €63bn in Russian fossil fuel exports during Ukraine war
Specification:
Geographical skills, power and borders topics
Click to view the article below and then answer the questions:
EU takes bulk of €63bn in Russian fossil fuel exports during Ukraine war
With reference to the chart ‘Germany is the largest importer of Russian fossil fuels’ analyse the data shown
Why is a divided bar chart a suitable way to present these data?
Examine how EU fossil fuel imports by type have changed since the war in Ukraine began
Using the chart ‘The EU has imported €43bn of fossil fuels from Russia since the invasion of Ukraine’, examine how the cumulative value of shipments varies across Europe
Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun
