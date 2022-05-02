Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

This article, picked by a teacher with suggested questions, is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

  • Geographical skills, power and borders topics

Click to view the article below and then answer the questions:

EU takes bulk of €63bn in Russian fossil fuel exports during Ukraine war

  • With reference to the chart ‘Germany is the largest importer of Russian fossil fuels’ analyse the data shown

  • Why is a divided bar chart a suitable way to present these data?

  • Examine how EU fossil fuel imports by type have changed since the war in Ukraine began

  • Using the chart ‘The EU has imported €43bn of fossil fuels from Russia since the invasion of Ukraine’, examine how the cumulative value of shipments varies across Europe

Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun

Get alerts on FT Schools when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section

Follow the topics in this article