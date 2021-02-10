Dave Lee in San Francisco

Rapid growth in Uber's food delivery business was not enough to offset dwindling demand for rideshares, as the company’s revenues for the final quarter of 2020 fell short of Wall Street expectations.

Compared to 2019, gross bookings in rideshare were down 50 per cent in the October-December period, as coronavirus lockdowns were reinstated in some markets. Revenue for the segment declined 52 per cent year-on-year, missing analysts' targets.

In contrast, the company's delivery platform continued to outperform expectations, generating revenues of $1.36bn, up 224 per cent on the same period last year.

Despite the pandemic boost, Uber is still some way from making money from its delivery arm, which lost $145m — before deducting for interest, tax and depreciation — in the three month period. Analysts had been expecting an even larger loss of almost $180m.

Overall, Uber said it had generated $3.17bn in quarterly revenue, down 16 per cent year-on-year and 2 per cent below Wall Street projections, according to consensus figures compiled by FactSet.

Uber's net losses for the quarter were $968m, of which it said $236m were stock-based compensation expenses. In total, Uber lost $6.8bn in 2020 — a 20 per cent improvement on 2019. The company reiterated its target of having a profitable quarter, on an Ebitda basis, at some point this year.

“While 2020 certainly tested our resilience, it also dramatically accelerated our capabilities in local commerce, with our Delivery business more than doubling over the year to a nearly $44bn annual bookings run-rate in December,” said Dara Khosrowshahi, Uber's chief executive.