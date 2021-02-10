Total Covid-19 casesView charts and maps
Confirmed106,649,139
Deaths2,331,315
Uber’s food-delivery growth fails to offset rideshare decline
Dave Lee in San Francisco
Rapid growth in Uber's food delivery business was not enough to offset dwindling demand for rideshares, as the company’s revenues for the final quarter of 2020 fell short of Wall Street expectations.
Compared to 2019, gross bookings in rideshare were down 50 per cent in the October-December period, as coronavirus lockdowns were reinstated in some markets. Revenue for the segment declined 52 per cent year-on-year, missing analysts' targets.
In contrast, the company's delivery platform continued to outperform expectations, generating revenues of $1.36bn, up 224 per cent on the same period last year.
Despite the pandemic boost, Uber is still some way from making money from its delivery arm, which lost $145m — before deducting for interest, tax and depreciation — in the three month period. Analysts had been expecting an even larger loss of almost $180m.
Overall, Uber said it had generated $3.17bn in quarterly revenue, down 16 per cent year-on-year and 2 per cent below Wall Street projections, according to consensus figures compiled by FactSet.
Uber's net losses for the quarter were $968m, of which it said $236m were stock-based compensation expenses. In total, Uber lost $6.8bn in 2020 — a 20 per cent improvement on 2019. The company reiterated its target of having a profitable quarter, on an Ebitda basis, at some point this year.
“While 2020 certainly tested our resilience, it also dramatically accelerated our capabilities in local commerce, with our Delivery business more than doubling over the year to a nearly $44bn annual bookings run-rate in December,” said Dara Khosrowshahi, Uber's chief executive.
California becomes first state to administer 5m vaccine doses
Peter Wells in New York
California on Wednesday became the first state to have administered 5m coronavirus vaccines.
According to state health department data, almost 5.09m shots have been administered since the most populous US state began its vaccine rollout in December.
Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated this afternoon show California had administered about 4.96m vaccines, with 928,615 of those representing people who have received second doses. Adjusted for population, California has administered 12,546 doses per 100,000, putting it among the 20 US states with the lowest per capita administration rates, according to the CDC.
The vaccine milestone provides another encouraging sign that California is bringing its most recent coronavirus surge under control.
An additional 8,390 new infections were reported by the health department on Wednesday. That is up from 8,251 on Tuesday, which marked the first time since mid-November that daily cases had been below 10,000.
While the decline in new infections is encouraging, the state is mindful of the spread of new, more infectious variants of coronavirus. Governor Gavin Newsom, at a press conference on Wednesday, revealed California's first cases of a strain initially identified in South Africa had been confirmed "a few hours ago": one each in Alameda and Santa Clara counties in the Bay Area.
Hospitalisations continued to drop, with the number of people in California hospitals receiving treatment for coronavirus falling to 11,516.
Deaths, which tend to lag cases and hospitalisations remained at elevated levels. Authorities attributed a further 518 fatalities to coronavirus, up from 327 on Tuesday. It was the biggest single-day increase in deaths since Saturday last week and compares to a seven-day average of about 455 fatalities a day.
News you might have missed …
The US budget deficit swelled to $163bn in January, a fivefold increase from a year ago, as Americans received a fresh round of stimulus payments to cushion the blow from the pandemic. The gap increased as tax receipts totalled $385bn, up about 3 per cent from the same period a year ago.
The German government extended the current lockdown until March 7, with Angela Merkel saying that the restrictive measures were clearly "having an effect" in terms of falling infection numbers.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has endorsed "double masking" in the wake of new research from its scientists that found wearing two face masks offers more protection against coronavirus.
The European Union is assisting the resale of vaccines by Poland to Ukraine, a country pursuing EU membership as it fends off seven years of Russian aggression. “The European Commission is assisting Poland in reselling 1.2m doses of [the] AstraZeneca vaccine to Ukraine,” European Commission executive vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis said.
Target and Tractor Supply have become the latest companies offering employees incentives to get the vaccine. Target said it is providing up to four hours of pay, two for each jab, to its hourly workers when they get vaccines.
The heads of Unicef and the World Health Organization have urged that “we either win or lose together” in the global Covid-19 vaccine rollout as rich nations race ahead in inoculating their citizens, while poorer nations face a long wait to get their hands on supplies.
The World Health Organization has recommended the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine for use worldwide by all adults, in a boost for the jab after a series of setbacks.
AstraZeneca has enlisted a German drug manufacturer to help bolster production of its Covid-19 vaccine and plug a shortfall in supply to the European Union. The pharmaceutical group has turned to IDT Biologika to identify ways to increase capacity.
Mexico will start vaccinating over-60s from next week, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has said, using about 1m Oxford/AstraZeneca jabs expected to arrive at the weekend from India.
Coca-Cola’s sales dropped 5 per cent in the final quarter of 2020, as a resurgence of coronavirus cases prompted renewed curbs on restaurants and bars. However, sales fell less steeply than they did earlier in the year, and Coca-Cola reinstated its financial guidance with consumer trends having improved from the worst of the crisis.
