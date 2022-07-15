How to pack for a hiking trip
I’m heading to the Dolomites for a week in early August and plan to get in as many miles as my legs will endure. I’m no moutaineer, but I like a long walk. I like to pack little and keep it monotone on holiday so I’ll bring multiple versions of the same things and then mix and match accordingly. For me, holidays are all about escaping fashion altogether and embracing my inner girl scout. With lots of SPF.
Cloudrock waterproof shoes
I’m always looking for an excuse to buy new technical footwear and these waterproof, lightweight, trail-running Cloudrocks by On Running look like a good option, and have just the requisite fashionability to rock my hiking chic. Cloudrock waterproof shoes, £180, on-running.com
The 180 sporting kit by Alex Eagle Sporting club
I love a capsule solution and Alex Eagle’s latest 180 club range is a brilliant set of simple, sporty essentials – cycling shorts, sports bra and bodysuit – that can be adapted to work in all sorts of vacation situations. She also does a “hiking” T-shirt for those who take their walking wardrobes literally. And a cap to protect your face from the sun. alexeaglesportingclub.com
La Roche-Posay Anthelios Uvmune 400 Ultra Light Invisible Fluid SPF 50
Walking and heat and sweat mean that my skin is often very sensitive to sunscreens. Anything too heavy just clogs my pores up, luxury creams can irritate my complexion, and there’s nothing worse than trying to navigate an “expedition” with smears of that morning’s application dripping in your eyes. I’ve tried all sorts of different sun-protection, from the organic to the more toxic, one-spray-per-day type cans. But I’ve never found any as effective as Anthelios Uvmune 400 Invisible Fluid by La Roche-Posay. The tiny bottle goes a long way further than expected, and there’s also a good, tinted version which is great for using on your face. La Roche-Posay Anthelios Uvmune 400 Ultra Light Invisible Fluid SPF 50+, £18, laroche-posay.co.uk
Carhartt WIP Toogood Sculptor Knee Pant
Toogood Studio’s summer collaboration with Carhartt WIP has seen the designer reinvent the brand’s utilitarian pieces with a super, loose-fit twist. I’m obsessed with Carhartt caramel, a rich and delicious shade of brown much copied elsewhere in the industry but best when done by the US workwear specialists. I’ll wear these canvas sculptor trousers in the evening after a hard day on the hills. Carhartt WIP Toogood Sculptor Knee Pant, £150, carhartt-wip.com
James Perse Jersey Crew T-shirts
I stock up on these black Clear Jersey Crew T-shirts each summer because I live in them. They may seem bitingly expensive for T-shirts, but based on a cost-per-wear basis I guarantee you’ll more than ten times pay them off. I get the men’s versions, made in a fine, supima cotton that is spun in Japan, and in a large size so that I don’t feel inhibited when I’m walking in the heat. They wash and wear beautifully, mine are several years old at this point, and I wear them to everything from cocktail dinners to mountain paths. The first thing that goes in the suitcase. James Perse Jersey Crew T-shirt, £123, jamesperse.com
Yeti large bottle carry sling
I hate having to carry anything while walking, that’s my husband’s duty, surely?! But I do carry a water bottle because it’s important to stay hydrated folks. My favourite bottle is the Smythson X S’well bottle, which has a leather strap and holder so you can sling it round your body (why don’t more brands embrace the hands-free bottle?). But it’s been out of stock for ages, so I’ll recommend this far cheaper and more practical carrier by UK outerwear specialists Yeti instead. £40, uk.yeti.com
