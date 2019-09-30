A huge African-Caribbean version of the goddess Venus, spouting water from her breasts and a gaping wound in her neck, has been unveiled at London’s Tate Modern, in a provocative reimagining of the Victoria Memorial fountain in front of Buckingham Palace.

The US artist Kara Walker, whose work explores race, sexuality and violence, has created a 13m-tall monument at the art gallery as a “counter-memorial” to the history of slavery.

The monument that inspired the sculpture was built to glorify Queen Victoria at the height of British imperial power, but the outsized figures on Ms Walker’s Fons Americanus are redolent of those who suffered at the hands of the transatlantic slave trade.

Made from cork covered in an acrylic skin resembling rough clay, the artwork has two tiered basins of water surrounding its pedestal. Instead of the mermaids and hippogriffs adorning the Edwardian original, Ms Walker’s fountain contains a swimmer and a man stranded in a rickety boat surrounded by menacing sharks. Seated in the slot occupied by Queen Victoria in the Buckingham Palace monument is the roguish figure of a sea captain, alongside a tree stump from which a noose hangs in an ominous reference to a lynching.

The annual Hyundai Commission tests the ambition of a contemporary artist who is asked to fill the vast space of the Turbine Hall for six months. Previous examples include Olafur Eliasson’s The Weather Project and Ai Weiwei’s Sunflower Seeds.

The Victoria Memorial in front of Buckingham Palace © Cowardlion/Dreamstime

Clara Kim, co-curator of the commission, said Ms Walker was interested in the role of often little-noticed civic monuments scattered throughout cities and the unspoken assumptions and history behind them. In the US, for instance, Confederate monuments in the South have recently sparked controversy over their historical associations, while in Britain, disputes over figures such as Cecil Rhodes have led to calls for his statues to be torn down.

Asked about the fate of Confederate memorials, Ms Walker said the debate “seems to have unearthed the racisms and cruelties that have lived fairly quietly under the surface for quite some time”.

Ms Walker’s last large-scale monument was a 23m-long white sphinx built in 2014 in the derelict Domino Sugar Factory in New York, in a reference to the industry’s slave trade roots.

Tate Modern has its own indirect associations with the history of slavery via Henry Tate, the sugar magnate and art collector whose name is preserved in the Tate & Lyle sugar company and Tate galleries group. Ms Kim said it was “important” to acknowledge these historical roots, pointing to independent research commissioned by Tate into Sir Henry’s associations with slavery, the results of which were published on the gallery website.

“While it is important to emphasise that Henry Tate was not a slave-owner or slave-trader, it is . . . not possible to separate the Tate galleries from the history of colonial slavery from which in part they derive their existence,” the research from University College London concluded.

Kara Walker: Fons Americanus runs from October 2 2019 to April 5 2020.