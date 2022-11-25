Photography by Andrea Urbez. Styling by Aylin Bayhan. Model, Seng Khan

© Andrea Urbez

Miló Maria leather trousers, £720. Christian Louboutin crepe satin Konstantinella sandals, £1,450

© Andrea Urbez

Prada metal mesh double skirt, £1,790, and brushed leather pumps, £1,020

© Andrea Urbez

Alexander McQueen silk taffeta, satin and tulle dress, £5,990, and sequin embroidered Heinous Punk pumps, £2,290 

© Andrea Urbez

Jimmy Choo crystal and suede Malibu wedge boots, £7,000

© Andrea Urbez

Dolce & Gabbana leather Baroque DG heeled sandals, £975

© Andrea Urbez

Louis Vuitton leather trousers, £2,910, and glazed leather Fame platform pumps, £975

© Andrea Urbez

Loewe jersey print dress, £895, and leather Bow sandals, £725

© Andrea Urbez

Dior denim trench raincoat, £1,890, and embroidered mesh and rubber D’Motion pumps, £1,890

© Andrea Urbez

Manolo Blahnik crepe de chine Fiocco shoes, £745. & Other Stories cotton-mix trousers, £59

Model, Seng Khan at The Squad. Casting, Tiago Martins at Ben Grimes. Hair and make-up, Liz Daxauer at Caren using Living Proof. Stylist’s assistant, Meg Edmond

