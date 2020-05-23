Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The government found itself in a mess this week over whether schools can return on June 1, with teaching unions and local authorities arguing it is not safe. What does it say about the plans for lockdown easing? Plus, we discuss the continued tribulations with the NHS’s contact-tracing app, the prime minister’s rapid U-turn on the health service surcharge, his PMQs clash with Labour leader Keir Starmer and the return of Brexit to the political agenda. Presented by Sebastian Payne, with George Parker, Robert Shrimsley and Laura Hughes. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Breen Turner.

